    TSTH   TH0692010000

TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TSTH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
1.550 THB   +1.97%
08:45aTATA STEEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
PU
08:27aTATA STEEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of the Board of Directors Resolution and call for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 21
PU
08:15aTATA STEEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Mar 2022
PU
Tata Steel Thailand Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

04/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT
Date/Time
20 Apr 2022 19:07:18
Headline
Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
Symbol
TSTH
Source
TSTH
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
             TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    12 Months
                                     Audited
           Ending                    31 March
            Year                2022         2021
  Profit (loss)              2,602,098      630,549
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                      0.31         0.07
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mr.Rajiv Mangal )
                                    President and Chief Exective Officer
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel (Thailand) pcl published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
