Tata Steel Thailand Public : Financial Statements for Q2-2022
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
30 September
31 March
2021
2021
2021
2021
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Notes
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7 a)
1,290,105
950,537
1,063,529
796,377
Trade and other receivables, net
8
1,653,711
1,129,159
78,211
82,023
Short-term loans to a subsidiary
15 c)
-
-
400,331
6,868,064
Inventories, net
3,717,846
3,459,058
-
-
Other current assets
51,260
75,191
334
477
Total current assets
6,712,922
5,613,945
1,542,405
7,746,941
Non-current assets
Investments in subsidiaries
9
-
-
12,013,047
5,801,787
Financial assets measured at fair value
through other comprehensive income
6
206,640
206,640
-
-
Property, plant and equipment, net
10
2,431,648
2,566,395
8,987
11,311
Idle assets held-for-sale, net
343,000
343,000
-
-
Right-of-use assets, net
10
647,070
670,013
25,586
29,369
Goodwill, net
3,456,014
3,456,014
-
-
Intangible assets, net
10
26,182
27,350
11,862
11,799
Deferred tax assets, net
11
23,296
17,695
18,788
17,695
Other non-current assets
94,376
99,432
52,619
60,810
Total non-current assets
7,228,226
7,386,539
12,130,889
5,932,771
Total assets
13,941,148
13,000,484
13,673,294
13,679,712
The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
30 September
31 March
2021
2021
2021
2021
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Notes
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings from
financial institutions
12
98,301
441,393
-
-
Trade and other payables
13
1,135,147
1,590,830
87,523
113,325
Current income tax payable
246
25,173
246
-
Current portion of lease liabilities, net
12
36,949
38,567
14,151
15,938
Other current liabilities
42,745
36,267
6,029
6,753
Total current liabilities
1,313,388
2,132,230
107,949
136,016
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities, net
12
626,605
656,314
11,768
13,619
Deferred tax liabilities, net
-
1,918
-
-
Employee benefit obligations
347,889
329,092
86,976
81,476
Provision for decommissioning costs
410
410
410
410
Total non-current liabilities
974,904
987,734
99,154
95,505
Total liabilities
2,288,292
3,119,964
207,103
231,521
The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
30 September
31 March
2021
2021
2021
2021
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Liabilities and equity
(continued)
Equity
Share capital
Authorised share capital
Ordinary shares, 8,421,540,848 shares
at par value of Baht 1 each
8,421,541
8,421,541
8,421,541
8,421,541
Issued and paid-up share capital
Ordinary shares, 8,421,540,848 shares
paid-up at par value of Baht 1 each
8,421,541
8,421,541
8,421,541
8,421,541
Share premium
Ordinary shares
3,258,625
3,258,625
3,258,625
3,258,625
Expired warrants
130,202
130,202
130,202
130,202
Retained earnings (deficits)
Appropriated - legal reserve
373,780
373,780
373,780
373,780
Unappropriated
(685,820)
(2,454,957)
1,282,043
1,264,043
Other components of equity
165,311
165,311
-
-
Equity attributable to owners
of the parent
11,663,639
9,894,502
13,466,191
13,448,191
Non-controlling interests
(10,783)
(13,982)
-
-
Total equity
11,652,856
9,880,520
13,466,191
13,448,191
Total liabilities and equity
13,941,148
13,000,484
13,673,294
13,679,712
The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the three-month period ended 30 September 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
2021
2020
2021
2020
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Revenue from sales and related services
7,894,497
4,885,810
-
-
Revenue from rendering services
-
-
93,617
84,785
Cost of sales and related services
(6,771,467)
(4,606,570)
-
-
Cost of rendering services
-
-
(91,716)
(93,320)
Gross profit (loss)
1,123,030
279,240
1,901
(8,535)
Other income
2,554
64,415
5,117
20,825
Selling expenses
(45,372)
(44,252)
-
-
Administrative expenses
(144,295)
(149,741)
(4,528)
(3,789)
Other expenses
(3,755)
-
(133)
-
Finance costs
(9,976)
(10,830)
(303)
(6,225)
Profit before income tax expense
922,186
138,832
2,054
2,276
Income tax income (expense)
1,027
(5,467)
(1,037)
537
Net profit for the period
923,213
133,365
1,017
2,813
Other comprehensive income (expense)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations
962
-
962
-
Income tax on items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
(192)
-
(192)
-
Total items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
770
-
770
-
Other comprehensive income
for the period, net of tax
770
-
770
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
923,983
133,365
1,787
2,813
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
922,011
133,073
1,017
2,813
Non-controlling interests
1,202
292
-
-
923,213
133,365
1,017
2,813
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
922,781
133,073
1,787
2,813
Non-controlling interests
1,202
292
-
-
923,983
133,365
1,787
2,813
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (Baht)
0.11
0.02
0.00
0.00
The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
2021
2020
2021
2020
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Revenue from sales and related services
15,786,256
9,477,678
-
-
Revenue from rendering services
-
-
194,234
192,254
Cost of sales and related services
(13,622,507)
(8,950,491)
-
-
Cost of rendering services
-
-
(180,025)
(181,374)
Gross profit
2,163,749
527,187
14,209
10,880
Other income
12,973
68,899
17,690
41,854
Selling expenses
(103,835)
(85,248)
-
-
Administrative expenses
(281,922)
(269,987)
(7,801)
(7,333)
Other expenses
-
-
(145)
-
Finance costs
(19,687)
(22,454)
(585)
(15,280)
Profit before income tax expense
1,771,278
218,397
23,368
30,121
Income tax income (expense)
14
1,091
(30,737)
(5,335)
1,046
Net profit for the period
1,772,369
187,660
18,033
31,167
Other comprehensive income (expense)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations
(41)
8,367
(41)
(907)
Income tax on items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
8
(954)
8
181
Total items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
(33)
7,413
(33)
(726)
Other comprehensive income (expense)
for the period, net of tax
(33)
7,413
(33)
(726)
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,772,336
195,073
18,000
30,441
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,769,170
187,540
18,033
31,167
Non-controlling interests
3,199
120
-
-
1,772,369
187,660
18,033
31,167
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,769,137
194,945
18,000
30,441
Non-controlling interests
3,199
128
-
-
1,772,336
195,073
18,000
30,441
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (Baht)
0.21
0.02
0.00
0.00
The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.
Sales 2021
22 017 M
660 M
660 M
Net income 2021
631 M
18,9 M
18,9 M
Net Debt 2021
186 M
5,57 M
5,57 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
14 317 M
429 M
429 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,09x
EV / Sales 2021
0,39x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
21,1%
