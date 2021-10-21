Log in
    TSTH   TH0692010000

TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TSTH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 10/21
1.7 THB   +1.19%
01:54pTATA STEEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Press/Analyst Conference Q2-2022
PU
01:44pTATA STEEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Notes for Q2-2022
PU
01:44pTATA STEEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Auditor Report for Q2-2022
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel Thailand Public : Financial Statements for Q2-2022

10/21/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

30 September

31 March

2021

2021

2021

2021

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Notes

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7 a)

1,290,105

950,537

1,063,529

796,377

Trade and other receivables, net

8

1,653,711

1,129,159

78,211

82,023

Short-term loans to a subsidiary

15 c)

-

-

400,331

6,868,064

Inventories, net

3,717,846

3,459,058

-

-

Other current assets

51,260

75,191

334

477

Total current assets

6,712,922

5,613,945

1,542,405

7,746,941

Non-current assets

Investments in subsidiaries

9

-

-

12,013,047

5,801,787

Financial assets measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

6

206,640

206,640

-

-

Property, plant and equipment, net

10

2,431,648

2,566,395

8,987

11,311

Idle assets held-for-sale, net

343,000

343,000

-

-

Right-of-use assets, net

10

647,070

670,013

25,586

29,369

Goodwill, net

3,456,014

3,456,014

-

-

Intangible assets, net

10

26,182

27,350

11,862

11,799

Deferred tax assets, net

11

23,296

17,695

18,788

17,695

Other non-current assets

94,376

99,432

52,619

60,810

Total non-current assets

7,228,226

7,386,539

12,130,889

5,932,771

Total assets

13,941,148

13,000,484

13,673,294

13,679,712

The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.

2

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

30 September

31 March

2021

2021

2021

2021

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Notes

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings from

financial institutions

12

98,301

441,393

-

-

Trade and other payables

13

1,135,147

1,590,830

87,523

113,325

Current income tax payable

246

25,173

246

-

Current portion of lease liabilities, net

12

36,949

38,567

14,151

15,938

Other current liabilities

42,745

36,267

6,029

6,753

Total current liabilities

1,313,388

2,132,230

107,949

136,016

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities, net

12

626,605

656,314

11,768

13,619

Deferred tax liabilities, net

-

1,918

-

-

Employee benefit obligations

347,889

329,092

86,976

81,476

Provision for decommissioning costs

410

410

410

410

Total non-current liabilities

974,904

987,734

99,154

95,505

Total liabilities

2,288,292

3,119,964

207,103

231,521

The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.

3

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

30 September

31 March

2021

2021

2021

2021

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Liabilities and equity (continued)

Equity

Share capital

Authorised share capital

Ordinary shares, 8,421,540,848 shares

at par value of Baht 1 each

8,421,541

8,421,541

8,421,541

8,421,541

Issued and paid-up share capital

Ordinary shares, 8,421,540,848 shares

paid-up at par value of Baht 1 each

8,421,541

8,421,541

8,421,541

8,421,541

Share premium

Ordinary shares

3,258,625

3,258,625

3,258,625

3,258,625

Expired warrants

130,202

130,202

130,202

130,202

Retained earnings (deficits)

Appropriated - legal reserve

373,780

373,780

373,780

373,780

Unappropriated

(685,820)

(2,454,957)

1,282,043

1,264,043

Other components of equity

165,311

165,311

-

-

Equity attributable to owners

of the parent

11,663,639

9,894,502

13,466,191

13,448,191

Non-controlling interests

(10,783)

(13,982)

-

-

Total equity

11,652,856

9,880,520

13,466,191

13,448,191

Total liabilities and equity

13,941,148

13,000,484

13,673,294

13,679,712

The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.

4

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three-month period ended 30 September 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

2021

2020

2021

2020

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Revenue from sales and related services

7,894,497

4,885,810

-

-

Revenue from rendering services

-

-

93,617

84,785

Cost of sales and related services

(6,771,467)

(4,606,570)

-

-

Cost of rendering services

-

-

(91,716)

(93,320)

Gross profit (loss)

1,123,030

279,240

1,901

(8,535)

Other income

2,554

64,415

5,117

20,825

Selling expenses

(45,372)

(44,252)

-

-

Administrative expenses

(144,295)

(149,741)

(4,528)

(3,789)

Other expenses

(3,755)

-

(133)

-

Finance costs

(9,976)

(10,830)

(303)

(6,225)

Profit before income tax expense

922,186

138,832

2,054

2,276

Income tax income (expense)

1,027

(5,467)

(1,037)

537

Net profit for the period

923,213

133,365

1,017

2,813

Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations

962

-

962

-

Income tax on items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

(192)

-

(192)

-

Total items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

770

-

770

-

Other comprehensive income

for the period, net of tax

770

-

770

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

923,983

133,365

1,787

2,813

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

922,011

133,073

1,017

2,813

Non-controlling interests

1,202

292

-

-

923,213

133,365

1,017

2,813

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

922,781

133,073

1,787

2,813

Non-controlling interests

1,202

292

-

-

923,983

133,365

1,787

2,813

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Baht)

0.11

0.02

0.00

0.00

The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.

5

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

2021

2020

2021

2020

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Revenue from sales and related services

15,786,256

9,477,678

-

-

Revenue from rendering services

-

-

194,234

192,254

Cost of sales and related services

(13,622,507)

(8,950,491)

-

-

Cost of rendering services

-

-

(180,025)

(181,374)

Gross profit

2,163,749

527,187

14,209

10,880

Other income

12,973

68,899

17,690

41,854

Selling expenses

(103,835)

(85,248)

-

-

Administrative expenses

(281,922)

(269,987)

(7,801)

(7,333)

Other expenses

-

-

(145)

-

Finance costs

(19,687)

(22,454)

(585)

(15,280)

Profit before income tax expense

1,771,278

218,397

23,368

30,121

Income tax income (expense)

14

1,091

(30,737)

(5,335)

1,046

Net profit for the period

1,772,369

187,660

18,033

31,167

Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations

(41)

8,367

(41)

(907)

Income tax on items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

8

(954)

8

181

Total items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

(33)

7,413

(33)

(726)

Other comprehensive income (expense)

for the period, net of tax

(33)

7,413

(33)

(726)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,772,336

195,073

18,000

30,441

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,769,170

187,540

18,033

31,167

Non-controlling interests

3,199

120

-

-

1,772,369

187,660

18,033

31,167

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,769,137

194,945

18,000

30,441

Non-controlling interests

3,199

128

-

-

1,772,336

195,073

18,000

30,441

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Baht)

0.21

0.02

0.00

0.00

The accompanying notes on page 11 to 29 form part of this interim financial information.

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel (Thailand) pcl published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
