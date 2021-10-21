Log in
    TSTH   TH0692010000

TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TSTH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 10/21
1.7 THB   +1.19%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel Thailand Public : Notes for Q2-2022

10/21/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021

1 General information

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") is a public limited company which is incorporated and domiciled in Thailand and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since November 2002 with the objective to invest in other companies and provide management services. The address of the Company's registered office is as follows:

Rasa Tower 2, 20th Floor, 555 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak Sub-district, Chatuchak District, Bangkok 10900.

For reporting purposes, the Company and its subsidiaries are referred to as "the Group".

The principal business operation of the Group is manufacturing, rendering manufacturing services, distributing and trading of steel bars, wire rods and small section products.

The major shareholder is T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("TSGH"), which is incorporated in Singapore and hold 67.90% of the Company's shares, and is an affiliate of Tata Steel Limited, a listed company incorporated under the law of India.

TSGH, the major shareholder of the Company, informed the Company that it is continuing its engagement with potential investors in continuation of its strategy to find a partner for the Group's business.

The Group does not record an investment in Siam Steel Mill Services Company Limited which is held by Tata Steel Manufacturing (Thailand) Public Company Limited at 24% of share capital on an equity method because the Company has no significant influence to govern the financial and operating policies of and does not have any authorised director to sign on behalf of Siam Steel Mill Services Company Limited.

11

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021

2 Significant events during the current period

The continuing outbreak of COVID-19 has not resulted in the significantly adverse effects on the operating results for the 6-month period ended 30 September 2021. The Group continues to pay close attention to the development of the COVID-19 situation, evaluating its impact on the operation while strategizing effective solutions.

3 Basis of preparation

The interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard (TAS) no. 34 Interim Financial Reporting and other financial reporting requirements issued under the Securities and Exchange Act.

The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.

An English version of the interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared from the interim financial information that is in the Thai language. In the event of a conflict or a difference in interpretation between the two languages, the Thai language interim financial information shall prevail.

4 Accounting policies

The accounting policies used in the preparation of the interim financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.

New and amended Thai Financial Reporting Standards effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 do not have material impact to the Group.

5 Estimates

The preparation of interim consolidated and separate financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

12

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021

6 Fair value estimation

The different levels of financial instruments carried at fair value, by valuation method have been defined as follows:

  • Level 1 : Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
  • Level 2 : Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).
  • Level 3 : Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

The following table presents the Group's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value, excluding where its fair value is approximating the carrying amount.

Consolidated and Separate financial information

Unaudited

Audited

As at 30 September 2021

As at 31 March 2021

Level 2

Level 3

Level 2

Level 3

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Assets

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

Derivatives assets - Foreign currency

forward contracts

(included in other current assets)

2,189

-

11,200

-

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

Unlisted equity securities

-

206,640

-

206,640

Liabilities

Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss

Derivatives liabilities - Foreign currency

forward contracts

(included in other current liabilities)

-

-

6,315

-

During the period, there were no changes in valuation techniques.

Valuation techniques used to measure fair value level 2

Fair value of foreign currency forward contracts is determined using forward exchange rate that are quoted in an active market. The effects of discounting are generally insignificant for Level 2 derivatives.

13

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021

Valuation techniques used to measure fair value level 3

Changes in level 3 financial instruments for the six-month period ended 30 September 2021 is as follows:

Consolidated financial information

Unlisted equity securities

Unaudited

Thousand Baht

Opening balance as at 1 April 2021 (Audited) Gains(losses) recognised in other comprehensive income

Closing balance as at 30 September 2021 (Unaudited)

206,640

-

206,640

The following table summarises the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used in level 3 fair value measurements.

Fair value

Range of inputs

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2021

2021

Unaudited

Audited

Thousand

Thousand

30 September

31 March

Baht

Baht

Unobservable inputs

2021

2021

Unlisted equity securities

206,640

206,640

Profit growth factors

2%

2%

Risk-adjusted discount rate

12%

12%

Relationship of unobservable inputs to fair value are shown as follows:

Change in fair value

Increase in

Decrease in

Unobservable

assumptions

assumptions

inputs

Movement

2021

2021

Unlisted equity securities

0.50%

Profit growth factors

Increase by 3.4%

Decrease by 3.1%

1.00%

Risk-adjusted discount rate

Decrease by 7.5%

Increase by 9.2%

The fair value of unlisted equity securities is determined using valuation techniques, discounted cash flow which assessed by independent valuer and are within level 3 of the fair value hierarchy.

Cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables and short-term loans to a subsidiary - the carrying amounts of these financial assets approximate their fair values due to the relatively short-term maturity of these financial assets.

Short-term loans from financial institutions and trade and other payables - the carrying amounts of these financial liabilities approximate their fair values due to the relatively short-term maturity of these financial liabilities.

14

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021

7 Cash and cash equivalents

  1. Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash on hand

Deposits at banks - current accounts - savings accounts

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

30 September

31 March

2021

2021

2021

2021

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

1

1

-

-

1,218,673

879,947

1,056,719

793,715

71,431

70,589

6,810

2,662

1,290,105

950,537

1,063,529

796,377

  1. Other adjustments from non-cash items for the six-month periods ended 30 September, consist of:

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

2021

2020

2021

2020

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

(Gain) loss on disposal of plant and equipment Gain from reversal diminution in value of

inventories

(Gain) loss on lease liabilities adjustment Provision from additional surcharge

740

(17)

(2)

(13)

(635)

(5,649)

-

-

3

(1)

19

(5)

-

16,287

-

-

108

10,620

17

(18)

  1. Other cash received (paid) from operating activities for the six-month periods ended 30 September, consists of:

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

2021

2020

2021

2020

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

(Increase) decrease in other current assets and other non-current assets

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities

21,697

19,794

960

(262)

6,478

(792)

(724)

1,627

28,175

19,002

236

1,365

15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel (Thailand) pcl published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
