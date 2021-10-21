Tata Steel Thailand Public : Notes for Q2-2022

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021

1 General information

Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") is a public limited company which is incorporated and domiciled in Thailand and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since November 2002 with the objective to invest in other companies and provide management services. The address of the Company's registered office is as follows:

Rasa Tower 2, 20th Floor, 555 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak Sub-district, Chatuchak District, Bangkok 10900.

For reporting purposes, the Company and its subsidiaries are referred to as "the Group".

The principal business operation of the Group is manufacturing, rendering manufacturing services, distributing and trading of steel bars, wire rods and small section products.

The major shareholder is T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("TSGH"), which is incorporated in Singapore and hold 67.90% of the Company's shares, and is an affiliate of Tata Steel Limited, a listed company incorporated under the law of India.

TSGH, the major shareholder of the Company, informed the Company that it is continuing its engagement with potential investors in continuation of its strategy to find a partner for the Group's business.

The Group does not record an investment in Siam Steel Mill Services Company Limited which is held by Tata Steel Manufacturing (Thailand) Public Company Limited at 24% of share capital on an equity method because the Company has no significant influence to govern the financial and operating policies of and does not have any authorised director to sign on behalf of Siam Steel Mill Services Company Limited.