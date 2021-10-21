Tata Steel Thailand Public : Notes for Q2-2022

Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021
1 General information
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") is a public limited company which is incorporated and domiciled in Thailand and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since November 2002 with the objective to invest in other companies and provide management services. The address of the Company's registered office is as follows:
For reporting purposes, the Company and its subsidiaries are referred to as "the Group".
The principal business operation of the Group is manufacturing, rendering manufacturing services, distributing and trading of steel bars, wire rods and small section products.
The major shareholder is T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("TSGH"), which is incorporated in Singapore and hold 67.90% of the Company's shares, and is an affiliate of Tata Steel Limited, a listed company incorporated under the law of India.
TSGH, the major shareholder of the Company, informed the Company that it is continuing its engagement with potential investors in continuation of its strategy to find a partner for the Group's business.
The Group does not record an investment in Siam Steel Mill Services Company Limited which is held by Tata Steel Manufacturing (Thailand) Public Company Limited at 24% of share capital on an equity method because the Company has no significant influence to govern the financial and operating policies of and does not have any authorised director to sign on behalf of Siam Steel Mill Services Company Limited.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021
2 Significant events during the current period
The continuing outbreak of COVID-19 has not resulted in the significantly adverse effects on the operating results for the 6-month period ended 30 September 2021. The Group continues to pay close attention to the development of the COVID-19 situation, evaluating its impact on the operation while strategizing effective solutions.
3 Basis of preparation
The interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard (TAS) no. 34 Interim Financial Reporting and other financial reporting requirements issued under the Securities and Exchange Act.
The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.
An English version of the interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared from the interim financial information that is in the Thai language. In the event of a conflict or a difference in interpretation between the two languages, the Thai language interim financial information shall prevail.
4 Accounting policies
The accounting policies used in the preparation of the interim financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.
New and amended Thai Financial Reporting Standards effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 do not have material impact to the Group.
5 Estimates
The preparation of interim consolidated and separate financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021
6 Fair value estimation
The different levels of financial instruments carried at fair value, by valuation method have been defined as follows:
Level 1 : Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2 : Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).
Level 3 : Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).
The following table presents the Group's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value, excluding where its fair value is approximating the carrying amount.
Consolidated and Separate financial information
Unaudited
Audited
As at 30 September 2021
As at 31 March 2021
Level 2
Level 3
Level 2
Level 3
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Assets
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
Derivatives assets - Foreign currency
forward contracts
(included in other current assets)
2,189
-
11,200
-
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
Unlisted equity securities
-
206,640
-
206,640
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through
profit or loss
Derivatives liabilities - Foreign currency
forward contracts
(included in other current liabilities)
-
-
6,315
-
During the period, there were no changes in valuation techniques.
Valuation techniques used to measure fair value level 2
Fair value of foreign currency forward contracts is determined using forward exchange rate that are quoted in an active market. The effects of discounting are generally insignificant for Level 2 derivatives.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021
Valuation techniques used to measure fair value level 3
Changes in level 3 financial instruments for the six-month period ended 30 September 2021 is as follows:
Consolidated financial information
Unlisted equity securities
Unaudited
Thousand Baht
Opening balance as at 1 April 2021 (Audited) Gains(losses) recognised in other comprehensive income
Closing balance as at 30 September 2021 (Unaudited)
206,640
-
206,640
The following table summarises the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used in level 3 fair value measurements.
Fair value
Range of inputs
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Thousand
Thousand
30 September
31 March
Baht
Baht
Unobservable inputs
2021
2021
Unlisted equity securities
206,640
206,640
Profit growth factors
2%
2%
Risk-adjusted discount rate
12%
12%
Relationship of unobservable inputs to fair value are shown as follows:
Change in fair value
Increase in
Decrease in
Unobservable
assumptions
assumptions
inputs
Movement
2021
2021
Unlisted equity securities
0.50%
Profit growth factors
Increase by 3.4%
Decrease by 3.1%
1.00%
Risk-adjusted discount rate
Decrease by 7.5%
Increase by 9.2%
The fair value of unlisted equity securities is determined using valuation techniques, discounted cash flow which assessed by independent valuer and are within level 3 of the fair value hierarchy.
Cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables and short-term loans to a subsidiary - the carrying amounts of these financial assets approximate their fair values due to the relatively short-term maturity of these financial assets.
Short-term loans from financial institutions and trade and other payables - the carrying amounts of these financial liabilities approximate their fair values due to the relatively short-term maturity of these financial liabilities.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021
7 Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash on hand
Deposits at banks - current accounts - savings accounts
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
30 September
31 March
2021
2021
2021
2021
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
1
1
-
-
1,218,673
879,947
1,056,719
793,715
71,431
70,589
6,810
2,662
1,290,105
950,537
1,063,529
796,377
Other adjustments from non-cash items for the six-month periods ended 30 September, consist of:
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
2021
2020
2021
2020
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
(Gain) loss on disposal of plant and equipment Gain from reversal diminution in value of
inventories
(Gain) loss on lease liabilities adjustment Provision from additional surcharge
740
(17)
(2)
(13)
(635)
(5,649)
-
-
3
(1)
19
(5)
-
16,287
-
-
108
10,620
17
(18)
Other cash received (paid) from operating activities for the six-month periods ended 30 September, consists of:
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
2021
2020
2021
2020
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
(Increase) decrease in other current assets and other non-current assets
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities
21,697
19,794
960
(262)
6,478
(792)
(724)
1,627
28,175
19,002
236
1,365
15
