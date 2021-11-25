Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSTH   TH0692010000

TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TSTH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 11/25
1.57 THB   -0.63%
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel Thailand Public : TSMT – NTS, SCSC, and SISCO received CSR-DIW Award 2021

11/25/2021 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 November 2021

Tata Steel Manufacturing (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited, all 3 plants, NTS, SCSC, and SISCO received Corporate Social Responsibility - Department of Industrial Works (CSR-DIW Continuous) Award 2021 from the Department of Industrial Works, Ministry of Industry.

Due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award ceremony arranged online as a virtual ceremony on October 27, 2021.

Corporate Social Responsibility - Department of Industrial Works (CSR-DIW Continuous) Awards grants to industrial plants that are committed to social responsibility continuously and sustainably in accordance with the Social Responsibility Standards of the Department of Industrial Works. In 2021, a total of 345 industrial plants have received this award.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel (Thailand) pcl published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

- No features available -

More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 017 M 659 M 659 M
Net income 2021 631 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2021 186 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 222 M 396 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Mangal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayanta Chakraborty Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Peeyush Gupta Chairman
Wanlert Kanwiwat Chief Operating Officer
Hatasakdi Na Pombejra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED135.82%399
NUCOR CORPORATION117.69%33 093
ARCELORMITTAL39.46%27 868
TATA STEEL LIMITED83.18%19 309
POSCO3.13%17 847
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION39.42%14 775