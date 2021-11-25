Tata Steel Thailand Public : TSMT – NTS, SCSC, and SISCO received CSR-DIW Award 2021

25 November 2021

Tata Steel Manufacturing (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited, all 3 plants, NTS, SCSC, and SISCO received Corporate Social Responsibility - Department of Industrial Works (CSR-DIW Continuous) Award 2021 from the Department of Industrial Works, Ministry of Industry.

Due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award ceremony arranged online as a virtual ceremony on October 27, 2021.

Corporate Social Responsibility - Department of Industrial Works (CSR-DIW Continuous) Awards grants to industrial plants that are committed to social responsibility continuously and sustainably in accordance with the Social Responsibility Standards of the Department of Industrial Works. In 2021, a total of 345 industrial plants have received this award.