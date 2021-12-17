Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    TSTH   TH0692010000

TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TSTH)
Tata Steel Thailand Public : received Sustainability Disclosure Award 2021

12/17/2021 | 10:19am EST
17 December 2021

17 Dec '21 Tata Steel Thailand Plc. Represented by Mr. Sirorote Matemanosak, Vice President - Human Resources and Corporate Affairs received Sustainability Disclosure Award 2021 from Thaipat Institute by Mr. Woranat Piantham, Director of Thaipat Institute at BACC.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel (Thailand) pcl published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 15:18:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 017 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2021 631 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2021 186 M 5,58 M 5,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 632 M 378 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Mangal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayanta Chakraborty Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Peeyush Gupta Chairman
Wanlert Kanwiwat Chief Operating Officer
Hatasakdi Na Pombejra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED125.37%381
NUCOR CORPORATION114.14%31 015
ARCELORMITTAL52.60%30 793
TATA STEEL LIMITED79.35%18 495
POSCO4.23%18 079
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION43.49%15 433