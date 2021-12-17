Tata Steel Thailand Public : received Sustainability Disclosure Award 2021

17 December 2021
17 Dec '21 Tata Steel Thailand Plc. Represented by Mr. Sirorote Matemanosak, Vice President - Human Resources and Corporate Affairs received Sustainability Disclosure Award 2021 from Thaipat Institute by Mr. Woranat Piantham, Director of Thaipat Institute at BACC.
