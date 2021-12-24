Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSTH   TH0692010000

TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TSTH)
Tata Steel Thailand Public : received The Thai Chamber of Commerce Business Ethics Standard Test Awards 2021.

12/24/2021 | 04:37pm EST
24 December 2021

Tata Steel Thailand received The Thai Chamber of Commerce Business Ethics Standard Test Awards 2021.

On December 24, 2021, Tata Steel Thailand Plc. represented by Mr. Rajiv Mangal, President and CEO received Certificate of The Thai Chamber of Commerce Business Ethics Standard Awards 2021 from The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand as an organization that manages ethics according to Code of Ethics of The Thai Chamber of Commerce.
The award was granted by Professor Kasem Watanachai, M.D., Privy Councilor and Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel (Thailand) pcl published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 017 M 659 M 659 M
Net income 2021 631 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2021 186 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 295 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Mangal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayanta Chakraborty Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Peeyush Gupta Chairman
Wanlert Kanwiwat Chief Operating Officer
Hatasakdi Na Pombejra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED117.91%372
NUCOR CORPORATION114.89%31 124
ARCELORMITTAL50.21%30 343
TATA STEEL LIMITED73.34%18 339
POSCO4.41%18 040
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.15%15 104