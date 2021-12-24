Tata Steel Thailand Public : received The Thai Chamber of Commerce Business Ethics Standard Test Awards 2021.

24 December 2021

Tata Steel Thailand received The Thai Chamber of Commerce Business Ethics Standard Test Awards 2021.

On December 24, 2021, Tata Steel Thailand Plc. represented by Mr. Rajiv Mangal, President and CEO received Certificate of The Thai Chamber of Commerce Business Ethics Standard Awards 2021 from The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand as an organization that manages ethics according to Code of Ethics of The Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The award was granted by Professor Kasem Watanachai, M.D., Privy Councilor and Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.