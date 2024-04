Tata Technologies Limited is an India-based global engineering services company. The Company offers product development and digital solutions, including turnkey solutions, to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their tier one suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. Services segment includes outsourced engineering services for manufacturing clients and leveraging digital technology to optimize the way in which a manufacturing company conceives, develops, manufactures and services new products. The Technology Solutions include contains academia upskilling and reskilling solutions and value-added reselling of software applications and solutions. Through its products business, the Company resell third-party software applications, primarily product lifecycle management (PLM) software and solutions and provide value-added services such as consulting, implementation, systems integration and support.