Tata Textile Mills : Notice of Annual General Meeting June 2022

Annual Report 2022

Notes:

1. Participation via Physical presence or through video conferencing facilit

The Company intends to convene this AGM with minimal physical interaction of shareholders while ensuring compliance with the quorum requirements and requests the members to consolidate their attendance and voting at the AGM through proxies.

The Company, furthermore, has made arrangements to ensure that all participants, including shareholders, can now o attend the AGM through video link. For this, Shareholders / members and their proxies are requested to register themselves by providing the following information along with their Name, Folio Number, Cell No., and Number of Shares held in their name, a valid copy of CNIC (both sides)/ passport attested copy of board resolution / power of attorney (in case of corporate shareholders) through email with subject "Registration for Tata AGM" at ttm.corporate@tatapakistan.com by October 12, 2022:

Name of CNIC No. Folio No./ Cell No./ Email ID. Member/ Participant Id/ WhatsApp's proxyholders Account No. No.

The shareholders who are registered after the necessary verification shall be provided a video link by the Company on the said email address. The login facility will remain open from start of the meeting till its proceedings are concluded. Shareholders can also provide their comments and questions for the agenda items of the AGM at the email address ttm.corporate@tatapakistan.com. Members are therefore, encouraged to attend the AGM through video link and by consolidating their attendance through proxies.