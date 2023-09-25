PRESS RELEASE

TATATU S.P.A.: NEW BOARD MEMBER AND CHANGE OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

Roma, September 25th, 2023, The Board of Directors of Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company "), owner of TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), met today and announces that the executive director Mr. Edoardo Teodorani Fabbri has resigned.

He is replaced by Mr. Federico Bettoni, a lawyer with significant experience in copyright law. He currently practices law at his own firm in Rome.

The Company also announces the following change in the financial calendar for the year 2023:

- The Board of Directors meeting to review and approve the consolidated results as at 30 June 2023 (audited data on a voluntary basis), scheduled for 29 September 2023, will be held on 30 October 2023.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022, through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com.

