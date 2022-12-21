Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Tatatu S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALTTU   IT0005507857

TATATU S.P.A.

(ALTTU)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
7.850 EUR   +0.64%
TaTaTu S.p.A.: Payment of euro 6.5 million for future capital increases by IA Media SA

12/21/2022 | 12:02pm EST
TaTaTu S.p.A.
TaTaTu S.p.A.: Payment of euro 6.5 million for future capital increases by IA Media SA

21-Dec-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN

 

TATATU S.P.A.: Payment of euro 6.5 million for future capital increases by IA Media SA

 

Rome, December 21, 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the “Company”) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (tickercode: ALTTU), informs that on 21 December 2022 Tatatu S.p.A. and the parent company IA Media SA signed an agreement related to a grant for future capital increase of Euro 6.5 million paid today. The agreement does not provide for charges and guarantees to be borne by the Company.

Tatatu also informs that Dr. Ribechi replaced the resigned Francesca Brusco as member of board of statutory auditor.

 

 

 

***

 

 

This press release is available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/corporate/ Financial Press Releases. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***

 

 

 

 

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com.

 

 

For more information:

 

Investor relations contacts

T.W.I.N for TaTaTu

Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417

Simona D’Agostino | simona@twin.services | +39 335 7729 138

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: TATATU S.P.A.: Payment of euro 6.5 million for future capital increases by IA Media SA

Language: English
Company: TaTaTu S.p.A.
Via Barberini, 29
00187 Rome
Italy
E-mail: danilo@tatatu.com
Internet: www.tatatu.com
ISIN: IT0005507857
Euronext Ticker: ALTTU
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1519061
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1519061  21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519061&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
