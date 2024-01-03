TaTaTu S.p.A.: TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT DATED 09/22/2022 WITH EXANE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW CONTRACT OF LIQUIDITY WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

PRESS RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT DATED 09/22/2022 WITH EXANE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW CONTRACT OF LIQUIDITY WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Rome, January 3, 2024 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the “Company”) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), hereby notifies that on December 31 2023, the liquidity contract between Exane (Exane) and Tatau S.p.A (the “Issuer”) dated September 22 2022, has been terminated. Tatau S.p.A, and Kepler Cheuvreux (the “New Liquidity Provider”) have signed on December 21, 2023 a liquidity contract regarding the liquidity of Tatatu S.p.A shares admitted to Euronext Paris (the “Agreement”).

The implementation of the Agreement will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

- Securities: 3,951 shares

- Cash: €26,159.27

The execution of the Agreement will be suspended under the conditions described in Article 5 of AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018.

This press release and the corporate events calendar are available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/corporate/ Investors section/Financial Calendar.

***

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coin for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coin when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend.Available worldwide in BETA, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding with TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

For more information:

Press contacts

H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu

Louis Tilquin | louis.tilquin@havas.com | +33 6 02 15 67 69

Investor relations contacts

Matteo Colafigli | matteo@tatatu.com | + 39 347 7176794