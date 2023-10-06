Tatatu S.p.A. specializes in the development and operation of a platform that rewards its users for viewing content and for activities on social networks. Any user can watch video content, post photos and videos and earn TTU Coins (loyalty points) for each like, comment, view or share of their post. These TTU Coins can be used to purchase products on the e-commerce site or to participate in an auction. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (3.1%), the United States (90.3%) and the United Kingdom (6.6%).

Sector Software