Form for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
- Details of the relevant person
a)
Name
IA MEDIA FULL CONTROLLED BY ANDREA IERVOLINO
- Reason for notification
- Position/qualification
CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
b)
Initial
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
notification/change
- Issuer data
a)
Name
TATATU S.P.A.
b)
LEI
9845007A1F0C6E37DC43
- Data on transaction: section to be repeated for: i) each type of instrument; ii) each type of transaction; iii) each date; e iv) each place in which the transactions were executed
a)
Description of
the SELLING OF TATATU S.P.A SHARES TO THIRD PARTIES
financial
instrument,
instrument
type
and
identification code
b)
Nature
of
the SELLING OF TATATU S.P.A SHARES TO THIRD PARTIES
transaction
c)
Price(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
€ 5,00
1.050.000
d)
Aggregated
NOT APPLICABLE
information
- Aggregate volume
- Price
e)
Date of transaction
October 6, 2023
f)
Place of transaction EURONEXT GROWHT PARIS - FRANCE
Disclaimer
Tatatu S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 16:07:20 UTC.