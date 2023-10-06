Form for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

  • Details of the relevant person

a)

Name

IA MEDIA FULL CONTROLLED BY ANDREA IERVOLINO

  • Reason for notification
  1. Position/qualification

CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

b)

Initial

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

notification/change

  • Issuer data

a)

Name

TATATU S.P.A.

b)

LEI

9845007A1F0C6E37DC43

  • Data on transaction: section to be repeated for: i) each type of instrument; ii) each type of transaction; iii) each date; e iv) each place in which the transactions were executed

a)

Description of

the SELLING OF TATATU S.P.A SHARES TO THIRD PARTIES

financial

instrument,

instrument

type

and

identification code

b)

Nature

of

the SELLING OF TATATU S.P.A SHARES TO THIRD PARTIES

transaction

c)

Price(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

€ 5,00

1.050.000

d)

Aggregated

NOT APPLICABLE

information

  • Aggregate volume
  • Price

e)

Date of transaction

October 6, 2023

f)

Place of transaction EURONEXT GROWHT PARIS - FRANCE

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tatatu S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 16:07:20 UTC.