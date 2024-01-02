PRESS RELEASE

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT DATED 09/22/2022 WITH EXANE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW CONTRACT OF LIQUIDITY WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Rome, January 2, 2024 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company") that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), hereby notifies that on December 31 2023, the liquidity contract between Exane (Exane) and Tatau S.p.A (the "Issuer") dated September 22 2022, has been terminated. Tatau S.p.A, and Kepler Cheuvreux (the "New Liquidity Provider") have signed on December 21, 2023 a liquidity contract regarding the liquidity of Tatatu S.p.A shares admitted to Euronext Paris (the "Agreement").

The implementation of the Agreement will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

Securities: 3,951 shares

Cash: €26,159.27

