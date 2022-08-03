ASR Group in 10-year deal to buy non-genetically modified sugar from Raizen

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - ASR Group, the world's largest
sugar refiner, has agreed to a 10-year deal to buy millions of
tonnes of non-genetically modified (GMO-free) raw cane sugar
from Brazil's Raizen, according to both companies.
This is the world's first large-scale deal for GMO-free raw
sugar and it comes as several sugar producers in Brazil are
starting planting of genetically modified (GMO) sugarcane
varieties, seeking to reduce production costs.
U.S.-based ASR Group agreed to buy 1.2 million tonnes of
certified GMO-free raw sugar from Raizen for the next 10 years.
The companies said the full product cycle would be
segregated, from planting to processing and transportation,
including at the sugar terminal at Paranagua port and aboard
ships.
Financial details were not disclosed, but the companies said
there was a premium over market prices for raw sugar to cover
costs associated with the system.
"GMO-free food is a big issue in Europe, the United States,
and we came to the conclusion that we needed a large volume of
sustainable, GMO-free cane sugar," Alan Wood, ASR group
vice-president for global sugars, told Reuters.
"This deal puts us in a good position to meet this
increasing demand from consumers, including food and beverage
industries," said Wood, whose company sells popular sugar brands
such as Tate & Lyle in Britain and Domino in the U.S.
GMOs have spread beyond soybeans and corn recently as
producers have tried to lower costs and use varieties more
resistant to insects and harsh climate.
Genetically modified sugarcane is said by developers to be
more productive, but there is resistance from consumers, as is
the case with GMO wheat.
"This partnership marks a new chapter in global sugar
traceability," said Paulo Neves, vice president of trading at
Raizen.
Neves said the deal did not mean the Brazilian company would
not adopt GMO cane in some of its farms if it saw efficiency in
doing so, but he added that the firm wanted to meet different
needs from clients.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bradley Perrett)