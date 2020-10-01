Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tate & Lyle PLC    TATE   GB0008754136

TATE & LYLE PLC

(TATE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Plant proteins vs animal proteins: what does the science say and what does the market say?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 10:40am EDT

The concerns voiced around a broad shift towards plant-based diets often focus on the inferiority of plant proteins to animal proteins in terms of their nutritional benefit. But what does the science actually say about this and is the market showing signs of a shift?

The science

Substantial research is available comparing plant proteins with animal proteins, particularly in terms of their effect on glycaemic response, appetite and body weight, and in turn metabolism and cardiovascular and muscle health.

Plant proteins generally have a positive effect on regulating blood sugar and insulin levels when compared with a control (i.e. another type of protein or no protein at all). A variety of plant proteins have been shown to have a beneficial effect on blood cholesterol levels and hypertension.

Protein extracted from peas, rice and hemp has been shown to have a positive impact on overall muscle health, and specifically on improving muscle mass, strength and power in young people.

The common conclusion from the existing body of research is that the health benefits of plant proteins are in fact comparable to those of animal proteins. It should be kept in mind that the science in this field is still emerging, so more needs to be done before explicit dietary recommendations can be formulated.

However, the findings are promising and would suggest that plant proteins could in fact be considered a viable alternative to animal protein, not only from a sustainability perspective, but also from a nutritional one.

To find out about more plant protein's effect on appetite, body weight, metabolism and cardiovascular and muscle health, take a look at the full scientific review.

The market

As sustainability concerns around global meat consumption increase, so too does demand for plant-based alternatives. This in turn is spurring on increased innovation in the field and the development of new plant protein ingredients.

Global launches of food and drink with added plant protein ingredients are growing rapidly, especially in the west. In Europe, 37% of new food launches and 27% of new drink launches in 2018-19 contained added plant proteins. Research into 'new' plant proteins (such as pea, sunflower and pumpkin protein) is also gathering pace.

Global food and drink launches that contain added plant protein ingredients:

The type of products seeing the fastest growth of launches with plant proteins is drinks such as meal replacement drinks and dairy alternatives.

What role do plant-based ingredients play in products?

Plant-based ingredients may be added to products simply to increase the protein content and enhance the nutritional profile of the product, and also to enable them to have certain nutrition claims on the label. This is particularly the case in dairy‐alternative products, such as yoghurts and dairy‐free drinks.

Plant-based ingredients can also be used to deliver functional properties such as texture, for example in vegan drinks. In addition, cost‐effective plant protein ingredients like wheat gluten are used as a base in breakfast cereals and meat analogue products.

Which protein sources are driving innovation?

Soya is currently the leading plant protein ingredient globally. However, it is thought that soya is not as sustainable as other plant proteins and so the search for new ingredients is gathering pace.

The protein sources seeing the biggest growth within product development are pea, sunflower, pumpkin, rice, potato, quinoa and sacha inchi seeds. The fastest growing format is isolates (as opposed to concentrates or flours), perhaps because the process of obtaining them removes any 'off flavours', meaning they offer better sensory, taste and nutrition profiles than flours or concentrates.

Other strands of research and innovation lie in improving the digestibility of plant protein, fortifying plant proteins with individual amino acids and blending different plant proteins together to achieve an optimum nutritional profile.

The future is bright for plant proteins

With an expanding body of research showing that plant proteins have comparable health benefits to animal proteins, and with innovation in plant-based ingredients accelerating, plant proteins could yet prove to be the silver bullet that enables the world to meet its growing nutrition needs over the long term. And not only meeting them in terms of quantity, but also in terms of nutritional quality and in an ethical and sustainable way.

The market is already responding to this potential and consumers are becoming increasingly open to plant alternatives and products containing plant-based ingredients.

So, how does the future look for plant protein? Right now, it's brighter than ever!

Are you a food or drink manufacturer interested in using plant-based ingredients in your products?
Contact us to find out how we could help you.

This article is a summary of the recent scientific review on this topic, co-authored and sponsored by Tate & Lyle, and available in full here..

About the author

Dr Kavita Karnik is Vice President of Global Nutrition and Open Innovation at Tate & Lyle. She leads a strategic nutrition science research and education programme, and is involved in new product development, providing credible scientific support for new and existing products. She is also responsible for exploring open innovation opportunities that are of strategic relevance to Tate & Lyle's current business and future expansion.

Dr Karnik has been involved in academic research, holding various academic positions at University of Surrey, UK; University of Derby, UK; Cranfield University, UK and Institute of Clinical Research, India. After completing a degree in Medicine from India, Dr Karnik received her Master's and PhD in Nutrition from the University of Sheffield, UK. In addition, she holds a Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education.

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 14:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TATE & LYLE PLC
10:40aPLANT PROTEINS VS ANIMAL PROTEINS : what does the science say and what does the ..
PU
07/23TATE & LYLE : says demand improved in June as venues opened up after lockdowns
RE
06/30TATE & LYLE PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
06/18TATE & LYLE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22TATE & LYLE : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05/22TATE & LYLE : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
05/21TATE & LYLE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/21TATE & LYLE : Final Results
PU
05/21TATE & LYLE PLC : Slide show results
CO
05/21TATE & LYLE PLC : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 806 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
Net income 2021 216 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2021 410 M 531 M 531 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 3 082 M 3 985 M 3 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 218
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart TATE & LYLE PLC
Duration : Period :
Tate & Lyle PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATE & LYLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 698,89 GBX
Last Close Price 665,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Nicholas Seymour Hampton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Melissa Law President-Global Operations
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ajai Puri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATE & LYLE PLC-12.50%3 985
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.80.93%77 351
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.164.55%15 293
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S33.32%14 662
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-5.09%13 094
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION8.38%10 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group