Tate & Lyle PLC is engaged in providing ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries. The Company operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions segment operates in the categories of beverages, dairy, soups, sauces, and dressings. The Sucralose segment includes sweetener, which is used in various food categories and beverages. The Primary Products segment includes sweeteners and industrial starches. It provides customers with ingredients and solutions that deliver sweetening, mouthfeel and fortification to a range of foods and beverages. The Company offers solutions which reduce sugar, calories, and fat, add fiber and protein, and provide texture and stability in categories, including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings. The Company operates in approximately 57 locations across 39 countries.

Sector Food Processing