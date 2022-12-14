Advanced search
Tate & Lyle : 2025 waste ambition met three years early

12/14/2022
14 Dec 2022
|
Most of our waste is organic matter that comes from our manufacturing processes, particularly from our three large corn wet mills. In most cases, this organic waste can be beneficially used, for example as nutrients for local farms, or to generate energy. This allows us to improve not only our own environmental impact, but also that of the communities around us.

On the way to 100% beneficial use of our waste by 2030, we set an ambition to reach 75% of our waste being beneficially used by 2025. We are delighted to have exceeded that target four years early, with 91% of our waste beneficially used in the 2021 calendar year.

Managing waste from our largest plants

The main way we manage the organic waste we generate at our large corn wet mills in the US, the Netherlands and Slovakia is by working with the right local partner who can help us find environmentally responsible solutions.

With our two European plants already close to 100% beneficial use, this year we focused on addressing wastewater sludge from our Sagamore, Indiana plant in the US. Our local waste partner now uses most of the waste from this plant to produce energy and for composting.

Promoting a 'waste mindset'

All our sites, no matter what their size, have a role to play in achieving our environmental targets. Each site has an annual target for the beneficial use of waste. Some already beneficially use nearly all the waste they generate, while many have taken other small actions to improve their environmental performance.

Key to this is engaging employees - encouraging them to keep waste front of mind in their day-to-day work, and to come up with ideas for improving their own sites. Many of our teams are also thinking of waste beyond our sites, getting involved in projects to clean up their local areas.

Discover more ways we're supporting healthy living and Transforming Lives through the Science of Food in our purpose report 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 17:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
