Tate & Lyle : Annual Report 2023

What we do

Tate & Lyle is a speciality food and beverage solutions business - a global leader in sweetening, mouthfeel and fortification. We create high-value speciality ingredients and solutions that meet growing global consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Purpose-led business

Transforming Lives through the Science of Food is our purpose. Today, the demand for more nutritious food and the desire to live healthier lifestyles are greater than ever. Working with our customers, we reduce calories, sugar and fat in their products, and add fibre and protein, to make people's favourite foods even better. Every day, across the world, millions of people enjoy products containing our solutions.

Science Solutions Society

At Tate & Lyle, everything we do starts with these three things.

Our commitment to science, solutions and society comes from a deep understanding of our purpose. Everything Tate & Lyle does is rooted in science. It's through research and development

our understanding of the science of food - that we have the greatest impact on people's lives, creating ingredients and solutions that support healthier and more sustainable living.