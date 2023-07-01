The Board has begun a process to appoint a successor to Dr Murphy. Mr Paul Forman, Senior Independent Director, is leading this process and a further announcement will be made in due course.



As previously announced, Mr Forman was due to retire from the Tate & Lyle Board at the AGM on 27 July 2023. In light of Dr Murphy's decision, Mr Forman will continue as a non-executive director and as Senior Independent Director to allow time to complete the search process. The Board will therefore propose an additional resolution at the AGM in respect of Mr Forman's annual re-election as a non-executive director, in accordance with applicable corporate governance guidance. When the search for a new Chair has been concluded, Mr Forman will retire from the Board and Kim Nelson will take up the position of Senior Independent Director, as previously announced.



Pending the appointment of a new Chair, the Board has appointed Warren Tucker as Interim Chair of Tate & Lyle from 1 September 2023. Warren is currently Chair of the Audit Committee and will continue in this role during this interim period.



Nick Hampton, Chief Executive said: "Gerry has made a significant contribution to Tate & Lyle over the last six years. He has led the Board expertly through a major strategic transformation to reposition Tate & Lyle as a growth focussed global speciality food and beverage solutions business meeting growing consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him. On behalf of the Board, we thank him for his leadership and wish him well in his new role."



Gerry Murphy, said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Tate & Lyle for the last six years, a company which I have known since my early years as a food scientist. Tate & Lyle, with its clear focus and ambitious purpose, its outstanding leadership team led by Nick Hampton and a very committed Board of Directors, is well-positioned to capture the growth opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to thank my fellow directors, and all my friends and colleagues in the Tate & Lyle family around the world for their support and stimulation since the day I joined the company in January 2017."



This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.11R.