Tate & Lyle : Doing Veganuary? Try our colleague and food bank partner recipes

To help inspire us all to try the 'Veganuary' trend, we're sharing a few of our colleagues' and community food bank partners' favourite plant-based recipes.

They've inspired us to eat more mindfully and consider sustainable practices into this new year and beyond. We'd love for you to join the conversation and share your plant-based go-to meals so we can keep the plant-focused goodness going!

"This soup is one of my current favourite recipes from WellPlated.com. It's easy and quick to make, healthy, freeze-able and super yummy (if you're not a huge cilantro/coriander fan, just leave it out).'' Miriam Wilkens, Vice President, Global Communications.

"This recipe has been going for years in my house. It started as a recipe with feta, but we've now swapped it for vegan alternatives. More often than not though, it's all about that squash!" Kitty Appleby, Global Internal Communications Manager.

''You'll usually find me tearing my hair out trying to cook something both my kids will eat. This coconut and lentil dahl recipe by Deliciously Ella is one they agree on, so it's a firm favourite in our house!'' Esyllt Dafydd, Global Corporate PR Manager.

''As a family, we have really enjoyed every recipe that we've made from Oh She Glows Cookbook: Over 100 Vegan Recipes to Glow from the Inside Out by Angela Liddon. I highly recommend giving it a try!'' Anna Pierce, Director, Sustainability.

Our community food bank partners are encouraging us all to eat more fruits and vegetables and to consider or food footprint by reducing food waste. Here our partners share a few of their popular plant-based recipes.

Mobile, AL, US

Lafayette, IN, US

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Vegan blender pie

4 cups of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of sugar

⅔ cup of olive oil or any vegetable oil

2 teaspoons of salt

1 tablespoon of yeast

500ml of water

Mix of vegetables and herbs*

Olive oil, salt and pepper to sauté the vegetables for the stuffing

*The quantities of vegetables will depend a lot on the type of vegetable - for example, if it is spinach it wilts a lot so it requires a larger amount. Stalks of herbs and more aromatic vegetables are used in the dough, and the rest of the vegetables will be sautéd.

Best Vegetables to use: All herbs, onions, carrots, spinach, zucchini, broccoli, leeks, green beans and bell peppers.

Equipment:

Blender, knife and board for cutting vegetables, pan for sautéing, oven for baking the pie.

Directions:

Sauté the vegetables in a pan.

Place the flour, water, oil, sugar, yeast, salt and herbs in the blender and mix them to form the dough.

Grease the baking tray:

Pour some of the dough in the bottom of the baking tray, add the sautéed vegetables on top and finish the pie with the rest of the dough. Bake the pie in an oven at 180ºC for approximately 30 minutes. The oven time may vary depending on the oven model.

Vegan Banana Cake

1+ ½ cup mashed banana

1+ ½ cup sugar

⅔ tsp vegetable oil

1+ ½ cup water

1 tsp cinnamon powder

3 cups all-purpose flour (can be traditional or half wholemeal flour)

1 tbsp powdered chemical yeast

1 tbsp vinegar - can be lemon juice

Equipment:

Bowl, fork to mash the bananas, spoon to mix everything and oven to bake the cake.

Directions:

In a bowl, mash the bananas. Then, add each of the following ingredients at a time, always making sure that the dough is well blended before adding the next ingredient: sugar, vegetable oil, water, cinnamon, flour, yeast, vinegar.

Transfer the dough into a greased baking tray.

Bake the cake in an oven at 180ºC for approximately 30 minutes. The oven time may vary depending on the oven model.

Geneva, IL, US