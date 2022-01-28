Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tate & Lyle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATE   GB0008754136

TATE & LYLE PLC

(TATE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/28 08:52:56 am
726.2 GBX   -0.79%
01/20TATE & LYLE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/13TATE & LYLE : supports sustainable growing practices in Mexico
PU
01/13NUTRITION TRANSITION : China's story
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tate & Lyle : Doing Veganuary? Try our colleague and food bank partner recipes

01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26 Jan 2022
|
Plant-based diets can help us to eat more fruits and vegetables as well as provide economic and sustainable everyday options.

To help inspire us all to try the 'Veganuary' trend, we're sharing a few of our colleagues' and community food bank partners' favourite plant-based recipes.

They've inspired us to eat more mindfully and consider sustainable practices into this new year and beyond. We'd love for you to join the conversation and share your plant-based go-to meals so we can keep the plant-focused goodness going!

Plant-based favourites from our Tate & Lyle Team

"This soup is one of my current favourite recipes from WellPlated.com. It's easy and quick to make, healthy, freeze-able and super yummy (if you're not a huge cilantro/coriander fan, just leave it out).'' Miriam Wilkens, Vice President, Global Communications.

"This recipe has been going for years in my house. It started as a recipe with feta, but we've now swapped it for vegan alternatives. More often than not though, it's all about that squash!" Kitty Appleby, Global Internal Communications Manager.

''You'll usually find me tearing my hair out trying to cook something both my kids will eat. This coconut and lentil dahl recipe by Deliciously Ella is one they agree on, so it's a firm favourite in our house!'' Esyllt Dafydd, Global Corporate PR Manager.

''As a family, we have really enjoyed every recipe that we've made from Oh She Glows Cookbook: Over 100 Vegan Recipes to Glow from the Inside Out by Angela Liddon. I highly recommend giving it a try!'' Anna Pierce, Director, Sustainability.

Plant-based favourites from our food bank / feeding partners

Our community food bank partners are encouraging us all to eat more fruits and vegetables and to consider or food footprint by reducing food waste. Here our partners share a few of their popular plant-based recipes.

Feeding the Gulf coast

Mobile, AL, US

Food Finders Food Bank

Lafayette, IN, US

GoodTruck Brasil

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Vegan blender pie
4 cups of wheat flour 
1 tablespoon of sugar 
⅔ cup of olive oil or any vegetable oil 
2 teaspoons of salt 
1 tablespoon of yeast 
500ml of water 
Mix of vegetables and herbs* 
Olive oil, salt and pepper to sauté the vegetables for the stuffing 

*The quantities of vegetables will depend a lot on the type of vegetable - for example, if it is spinach it wilts a lot so it requires a larger amount. Stalks of herbs and more aromatic vegetables are used in the dough, and the rest of the vegetables will be sautéd.  

Best Vegetables to use: All herbs, onions, carrots, spinach, zucchini, broccoli, leeks, green beans and bell peppers. 

Equipment: 
Blender, knife and board for cutting vegetables, pan for sautéing, oven for baking the pie. 

Directions:
Sauté the vegetables in a pan. 
Place the flour, water, oil, sugar, yeast, salt and herbs in the blender and mix them to form the dough. 

Grease the baking tray:
Pour some of the dough in the bottom of the baking tray, add the sautéed vegetables on top and finish the pie with the rest of the dough. Bake the pie in an oven at 180ºC for approximately 30 minutes. The oven time may vary depending on the oven model. 

Vegan Banana Cake 

1+ ½ cup mashed banana 
1+ ½ cup sugar 
⅔ tsp vegetable oil 
1+ ½ cup water 
1 tsp cinnamon powder 
3 cups all-purpose flour (can be traditional or half wholemeal flour) 
1 tbsp powdered chemical yeast 
1 tbsp vinegar - can be lemon juice 

Equipment: 
Bowl, fork to mash the bananas, spoon to mix everything and oven to bake the cake. 

Directions:
In a bowl, mash the bananas. Then, add each of the following ingredients at a time, always making sure that the dough is well blended before adding the next ingredient: sugar, vegetable oil, water, cinnamon, flour, yeast, vinegar.  

Transfer the dough into a greased baking tray.
Bake the cake in an oven at 180ºC for approximately 30 minutes. The oven time may vary depending on the oven model. 

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Geneva, IL, US

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATE & LYLE PLC
01/20TATE & LYLE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/13TATE & LYLE : supports sustainable growing practices in Mexico
PU
01/13NUTRITION TRANSITION : China's story
PU
01/10Tate & Lyle PLC Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
01/04TATE & LYLE : Vegetarian and vegan diets
PU
2021TATE & LYLE : Do consumers feel enough products contain added fibre?
PU
2021TATE & LYLE : ‘Tis the Season - sending our holiday wishes near and far!
PU
2021TATE & LYLE : New training modules on low and no calorie sweeteners
PU
2021TATE & LYLE : signs up to the UK Food and Drink Federation's Action on Fibre
PU
2021RARE SUGARS : what are they and what can they do for you?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATE & LYLE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 331 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net income 2022 185 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2022 6,02 M 8,06 M 8,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 3 400 M 4 555 M 4 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 441
Free-Float -
Chart TATE & LYLE PLC
Duration : Period :
Tate & Lyle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATE & LYLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 732,00 GBX
Average target price 868,89 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Nicholas Seymour Hampton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Melissa Law President-Global Operations
Paul Forman Senior Independent Director
Lars Vinge Frederiksen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATE & LYLE PLC10.67%4 555
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-8.61%63 578
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-11.56%33 590
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-13.55%13 877
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-1.32%10 033
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-3.91%7 590