Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, is pleased to announce the appointment of IMCD, a global leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty food ingredients and flavours, as its new distribution partner in Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

This agreement comes after successful cooperation between Tate & Lyle and IMCD in several European countries as well as in Brazil and Morocco, and builds on the companies' shared ambition to offer innovative solutions in response to food and beverage formulation challenges in sweetening, mouthfeel, fortification and stabilisation.

IMCD represents Tate & Lyle in eleven countries in Europe and further expansion of the partnership will allow the customers to benefit from Tate & Lyle's solutions through IMCD's extensive market expertise, highly trained technical and sales teams, technical centres of excellence and application laboratories.

IMCD will provide Tate & Lyle's broad portfolio of ingredients and solutions, including PROMITOR® Soluble Fibres, CLARIA® Clean Label Starches, stevia sweeteners, and stabiliser systems to its customers in Finland and Baltic region from 1 January 2024.