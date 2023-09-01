Tate & Lyle : IMCD to distribute Tate & Lyle ingredient solutions in Finland and Baltic region
Today at 06:13 am
Share
Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, is pleased to announce the appointment of IMCD, a global leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty food ingredients and flavours, as its new distribution partner in Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
This agreement comes after successful cooperation between Tate & Lyle and IMCD in several European countries as well as in Brazil and Morocco, and builds on the companies' shared ambition to offer innovative solutions in response to food and beverage formulation challenges in sweetening, mouthfeel, fortification and stabilisation.
IMCD represents Tate & Lyle in eleven countries in Europe and further expansion of the partnership will allow the customers to benefit from Tate & Lyle's solutions through IMCD's extensive market expertise, highly trained technical and sales teams, technical centres of excellence and application laboratories.
IMCD will provide Tate & Lyle's broad portfolio of ingredients and solutions, including PROMITOR® Soluble Fibres, CLARIA® Clean Label Starches, stevia sweeteners, and stabiliser systems to its customers in Finland and Baltic region from 1 January 2024.
Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 10:11:57 UTC.
Tate & Lyle PLC is engaged in providing ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries. The Company operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions segment operates in the categories of beverages, dairy, soups, sauces, and dressings. The Sucralose segment includes sweetener, which is used in various food categories and beverages. The Primary Products segment includes sweeteners and industrial starches. It provides customers with ingredients and solutions that deliver sweetening, mouthfeel and fortification to a range of foods and beverages. The Company offers solutions which reduce sugar, calories, and fat, add fiber and protein, and provide texture and stability in categories, including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings. The Company operates in approximately 57 locations across 39 countries.