Tate & Lyle : Interactive Annual Report 2023

Tate & Lyle is a speciality food and beverage solutions business - a global leader in sweetening, mouthfeel and fortification. We create high-value speciality ingredients and solutions that meet growing global consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.
Purpose-led business
Transforming Lives through the Science of Food is our purpose. Today, the demand for more nutritious food and the desire to live healthier lifestyles are greater than ever. Working with our customers, we reduce calories, sugar and fat in their products, and add fibre and protein, to make people's favourite foods even better. Every day, across the world, millions of people enjoy products containing our solutions.
Science Solutions Society
At Tate & Lyle, everything we do starts with these three things.
Our commitment to science, solutions and society comes from a deep understanding of our purpose. Everything Tate & Lyle does is rooted in science. It's through research and development
our understanding of the science of food - that we have the greatest impact on people's lives, creating ingredients and solutions that support healthier and more sustainable living.
ScienceSolutionsSociety
1
Contents
Introduction
2 A snapshot of Tate & Lyle
Strategic report
8 Chair's statement
10 Chief Executive's review
Our business
Our strategy
Our markets
The world around us
Our platforms
Our core categories
Our scientific and solutions capabilities
Our business model
Our progress
Review of the year
32 Chief Financial Officer's introduction
Food & Beverage Solutions
Sucralose
Primary Products Europe
Innovation and Commercial Development
Global Operations
Group financial review
Our people
Our communities
Environment, health and safety
Task Force on Climate- Related Financial Disclosures
Risk report
Governance
78 Board of Directors
Executive Committee
Corporate governance
Nominations Committee Report
Audit Committee Report
Directors' Remuneration Report
Directors' Report
Directors' statement of responsibilities
Financial statements
134 Independent Auditor's
Report to the members of Tate & Lyle PLC
Consolidated income statement
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Notes to the consolidated
financial statements
198 Parent Company financial statements
Useful information
Group five-year summary
Additional information
Unaudited pro-forma
Information for investors
Glossary
Definitions/explanatory notes
Tate & Lyle PLC Annual Report 2023
A snapshot of Tate & Lyle
Open any fridge or kitchen cupboard, in any household, in practically any part of the world, and you're likely to find products containing our ingredients and solutions.
2
We are a global leader in sweetening, mouthfeel and fortification
Countries where we have sites
People
3,604
Employees1
Sites
58
Plants, offices and Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centres1
Labs
16
Our main production facilities
Corn wet mills1
Lafayette, Indiana, US
Koog aan de Zaan, Netherlands Boleráz, Slovakia
Speciality starches2
Van Buren, Arkansas, US
Houlton, Maine, US
Sucralose
Stevia
McIntosh, Alabama, US
Anji, Zhejiang, China
Fibre
Locust bean gum
Nantong, Jiangsu, China
Noto, Sicily, Italy
Jiangmen, Guangdong, China
Blending
Tapioca
Six facilities in US, UK, Brazil, South Africa,
Dan Khun Thot, Nakhon Ratchasima,
Italy and Australia
Thailand
Global network of Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centres1
Countries/customers
122
Countries in which we serve customers1
Corn wet mills produce a range of products including sweeteners, starches and fibres.
Speciality starches include corn, tapioca and potato; these plants do not have grind capacity and are not classified as corn wet mills.
1 At 31 March 2023.
Tate & Lyle PLC Annual Report 2023
3
Our performance
Financial
Group statutory results1
Revenue
2023
£1,751m
2022
£1,375m
2021
£1,211m
£1,751m
Profit before tax
2023
£152m
2022
£42m
Alternative performance measures2
Adjusted EBITDA3
2023
£320m
2022
£233m
£320m
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
2023
49.3p
2022
39.5p
Environmental, social and governance
EnvironmentalSocial
6%
6.0m
reduction in Scope 1 and 2 absolute
tonnes of sugar removed from diets through
greenhouse gas emissions5
low-/no-calorie sweeteners and fibres7
13%
3.6m
reduction in Scope 3 absolute greenhouse
meals donated through food banks
gas emissions5
and other charitable partners7
2021£90m
£152m
Diluted earnings per share
2023
30.8p
5.5p
2022
202119.1p
30.8p
Net debt4
2023
£238m
2022
£626m
2021
£417m
£238m
2021
49.3p
Return on capital employed
2023
17.5%
2022
16.5%
2021
17.3%
17.5%
Free cash flow
2023
£119m
2022
£72m
£119m
2%
reduction in water use intensity5
92%
waste beneficially used6
439,000
acres of sustainable corn supported6
44%
women in leadership and management roles8
Governance
45%
Board of Directors are women8
56%
Continuing operations.
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share, return on capital employed (ROCE) and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Changes in adjusted performance metrics are in constant currency and for continuing operations (for definitions, see Notes 1 and 4). Comparatives for adjusted performance are pro-forma financial information (see Useful information).
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
Net debt is not itself defined by IFRS. It comprises line items that are IFRS-defined terms. See Note 28.
From baseline of year ended 31 December 2019, continuing operations.
In the year ended 31 December 2022, continuing operations.