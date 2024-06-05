Shareholder reference number

4 June 2024

Dear shareholder

I am writing to inform you that the following documents are now available on the Tate & Lyle PLC website:

Annual Report 2024 at www.tateandlyle.com/annual-report

www.tateandlyle.com/annual-report Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 at www.tateandlyle.com/investors/agm

AGM ARRANGEMENTS

The AGM will be held at 10.30am on Thursday 25 July 2024 at the Royal College of Nursing, 20 Cavendish Square, London, W1G 0RN.

If you plan to attend the AGM, please bring this letter with you and keep it until the end of the AGM. It shows that you are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and will speed up your admission to the AGM.

LODGING YOUR VOTE

Your votes are important to us and I encourage you to submit your voting instructions as early as possible. You can submit your voting instructions in the following ways:

Online via our registrars' website, www.shareview.co.uk. Alternatively, if you have a registered Shareview Portfolio, you can log in to vote using your unique credentials. If you have not registered, please follow the instructions on the Shareview website to create a portfolio. You will require your shareholder reference number, which can be found at the top of this document.

Via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service (for CREST members).

By completing the proxy form (if one has been sent to you) and returning it to our registrars. If you wish to receive a paper proxy form, please contact our registrar Equiniti using the details in the Notice of Meeting.

Via the Proxymity platform (for institutional investors).

If your holding is via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee, online at www.shareview.co.uk

All valid proxy votes submitted will be counted and once the results have been verified by our registrars, Equiniti, they will be published on our website and released via a regulatory information service.

The deadline for submitting your proxy instruction is 10.30am on Tuesday 23 July 2024. If your holding is via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee, the deadline for submitting your voting instruction is 10.30am on Monday 22 July 2024. If you wish to use an envelope, please address it to Freepost RTHJ-CLLL-KBKU, Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 8LU.

No stamp is needed if it is posted in the UK. If the proxy form is posted outside the UK, you should return it in an envelope using the address on the back of the proxy form. You will need to pay postage.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you wish to register to receive future notifications issued by Tate & Lyle PLC by email rather than by post, please visit our registrars' website, www.shareview.co.uk, and complete the registration form to sign up to Shareview. Shareview enables you to view information regarding your holding and to change your address and other details online.

DIVIDENDS PAID INTO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT

You can also request that dividends are paid directly into your bank or building society account via Shareview. This is more secure than receiving your dividend by cheque which could arrive late or be lost in the post. In addition, the dividend is paid into your account on the payment date which means you do not have to wait for a cheque to clear before the funds are available.

If you have any further questions about the AGM arrangements or would like to raise a question relating to the business of the AGM, please either write to the Company or send an email to agmquestions@tateandlyle.com.

Yours faithfully

CLAIRE-MARIE O'GRADY

Company Secretary

Tate & Lyle PLC 5 Marble Arch London W1H 7EJ United Kingdom Tel: +44 207 257 2100 www.tateandlyle.com

Registered in England: 00076535. Registered office as above