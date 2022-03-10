Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tate & Lyle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATE   GB0008754136

TATE & LYLE PLC

(TATE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tate & Lyle : Permissibly indulgent recipes from our North American Prototype Pantry

03/10/2022 | 12:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spring is on the way, and so is another batch of delicious prototypes from our pantry. The North American Application and Technical Services team has been focusing heavily on how to deliver more - and less - across food applications.

What does this mean exactly? Well, we are actively leveraging our sugar and calorie reduction toolboxes to help our customers innovate and meet their reduction targets, but also looking to make food and beverages that are both delicious and nutritious. Explore the two examples below to see what we've been cooking up recently.

Prototype #1: Zero Net Carb Bread

Yes, you read that right. It is possible to meet the rising interest of carb-conscious diets with a tasty offering that meets consumer dietary preferences. It also delivers a desirable eating experience and does not compromise production processes. Taste for yourself by requesting a sample of this prototype

Prototype #2: No Sugar Added Chocolate Covered Caramels

Balancing taste and health continues to be a top priority for consumers. Not even chocolates can escape the pressure, which is why we have been working hard to create permissibly indulgent confection treats. Try our NSA Chocolate Covered Caramels to see how our team delivered no added or total sugars and a nutritious punch of 10g of dietary fibre per serving. Request your sample today:

Explore more of our ready-made solutions in our NOAM Collaborate at Home Kitchen.

Our first Prototype Pantry instalment

Our second Prototype Pantry instalment

Our third Prototype Pantry instalment

Our fourth Prototype Pantry instalment

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATE & LYLE PLC
12:34pTATE & LYLE : Permissibly indulgent recipes from our North American Prototype Pantry
PU
03/07TATE & LYLE : Be An Ally And #BreakTheBias
PU
03/03TATE & LYLE : Ate & Lyle PLC Statement of Half Year Results for the Six Months to 30 Septe..
PU
02/28TATE & LYLE : Diets for immunity
PU
02/16Jefferies Keeps Tate & Lyle At Buy, Ups PT
MT
02/14INTERVIEW WITH A SCIENTIST : Women in Science
PU
02/11TRANSCRIPT : Tate & Lyle plc, Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/11TATE & LYLE : Q3 Trading Statement - February 2022
PU
02/11Tate & Lyle Affirms FY22 Guidance After Fiscal Q3 Business Performs As Expected
MT
02/10INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN AND GIRLS : A Legacy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATE & LYLE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 365 M 1 798 M 1 798 M
Net income 2022 209 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2022 68,8 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 3 262 M 4 298 M 4 298 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 441
Free-Float -
Chart TATE & LYLE PLC
Duration : Period :
Tate & Lyle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATE & LYLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 702,20 GBX
Average target price 891,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Nicholas Seymour Hampton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Melissa Law President-Global Operations
Paul Forman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lars Vinge Frederiksen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATE & LYLE PLC6.17%4 298
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-13.92%60 330
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-20.54%30 771
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-18.92%12 976
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-9.18%9 181
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-29.17%5 636