Tate & Lyle : Permissibly indulgent recipes from our North American Prototype Pantry

Spring is on the way, and so is another batch of delicious prototypes from our pantry. The North American Application and Technical Services team has been focusing heavily on how to deliver more - and less - across food applications.

What does this mean exactly? Well, we are actively leveraging our sugar and calorie reduction toolboxes to help our customers innovate and meet their reduction targets, but also looking to make food and beverages that are both delicious and nutritious. Explore the two examples below to see what we've been cooking up recently.

Yes, you read that right. It is possible to meet the rising interest of carb-conscious diets with a tasty offering that meets consumer dietary preferences. It also delivers a desirable eating experience and does not compromise production processes. Taste for yourself by requesting a sample of this prototype

Balancing taste and health continues to be a top priority for consumers. Not even chocolates can escape the pressure, which is why we have been working hard to create permissibly indulgent confection treats. Try our NSA Chocolate Covered Caramels to see how our team delivered no added or total sugars and a nutritious punch of 10g of dietary fibre per serving. Request your sample today:

