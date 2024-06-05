Meeting arrangements MeetingThe AGMarrangementswill be held at 10.30am on Thursday 25 July 2024 at Royal TheCollegeTateof&Nursing,Lyle AGM20willCavbendishheld atSquare,GlaziersLondon,Hall, 9W1GMontague0RN. Close, LondonRegistrationBridge,will cndonLmmenceSE1at9DD10.00amat 10:30am. If youonplanThursdayto attend the AGM, 25pleaseJulybring2019.thisRegistrationcard with youwill andncecommke p it untilat 9:30amthe end. IfofyoutheplanAGMto. It attendshowstehatAGM,you arepleaseentitledbringto thisattendcardandwithvoteyouatandthe AGMkeep itanduntilwillthespeed endup yofurtheadmissionMeeting.toIttheshowsAGMthat. you are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and will speed up your admission to the Meeting.

Please refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 (which contains the full text of the resolutions and explanatory notes and instructions relevant to the completion of this form) before completing the proxy form. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available online at www.tateandlyle.com/investors/agm.

You may also submit your proxy appointment electronically at www.shareview.co.uk, the CREST electronic proxy appointment service or via the Proxymity platform. Full details are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024.

To be valid, all proxy appointments must be received by the registrars, Equiniti, no later than 10.30am on Tuesday 23 July 2024.

I/we, hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting or the following person:

Name of proxy No. of Shares

as my/our proxy, to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend and to speak and/or vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Tate & Lyle PLC to be held at Royal College of Nursing, 20 Cavendish Square, London, W1G 0RN at 10.30am on 25 July 2024 and at any adjournment thereof. The proxy will vote on the resolutions listed below as indicated. I/We appoint my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote on the resolutions (each in their original form and subject to any modification) to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in the manner indicated below. The proxy may vote as they think fit if no instruction is given regarding a resolution and/or in respect of any other business which may properly come before the Annual General Meeting.

Please put an 'X' here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made Please indicate how you wish your proxy to vote by marking the appropriate boxes in ink like this:

Resolutions For Against Withheld1 For Against Withheld1 1. Annual Report and Accounts 13. Sybella Stanley 2. Directors' Remuneration Report 14. Warren Tucker 3. Declaration of dividend 15. Re-appointment of auditors Election and re-election of directors: 16. Remuneration of auditors 4. David Hearn 17. Political donations 5. Nick Hampton 18. Authority to allot ordinary shares 6. Dawn Allen 19. Disapplication of pre-emption 7. Jeffrey Carr rights2 20. Additional disapplication of 8. John Cheung pre-emption rights2 9. Patrícia Corsi 21. Authority to make market 10. Dr Isabelle Esser purchases of own shares2 11. Lars Frederiksen 22. Renewal of authority in respect 12. Kimberly Nelson of shorter notices for general meetings2

Notes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution. Special resolution.

