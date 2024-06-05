qutioness of the
brief
busin
to
provide
a
raise
Meeting192024 questions
the
AGM, of
to
please
relating
Meeting,
like below:
would details
questiona
brief
lAnnua enerlG a derlSha eho
but the
submitto
provide
attend
businessthe
the
If youcannotwould like relatingMeeting,toplease details below:
lAnnua erlGen a Meeting 201924 Admission card
Questionsaym alsobesentviaemailail to questios@tateandlylegm.com. If you iw sh to use an lenve ope for this cardortheproxyformpleaseaddressititto:Freepostepost RTHJ-LLLCLL --KBKU,Equi,nti Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 8LU. ShareholderReferenceNumber
Meeting arrangements MeetingThe AGMarrangementswill be held at 10.30am on Thursday 25 July 2024 at Royal TheCollegeTateof&Nursing,Lyle AGM20willCavbendishheld atSquare,GlaziersLondon,Hall, 9W1GMontague0RN. Close, LondonRegistrationBridge,will cndonLmmenceSE1at9DD10.00amat 10:30am. If youonplanThursdayto attend the AGM, 25pleaseJulybring2019.thisRegistrationcard with youwill andncecommke p it untilat 9:30amthe end. IfofyoutheplanAGMto. It attendshowstehatAGM,you arepleaseentitledbringto thisattendcardandwithvoteyouatandthe AGMkeep itanduntilwillthespeed endup yofurtheadmissionMeeting.toIttheshowsAGMthat. you are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and will speed up your admission to the Meeting.
Proxy form
Shareholder Reference Number
Please refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 (which contains the full text of the resolutions and explanatory notes and instructions relevant to the completion of this form) before completing the proxy form. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available online at www.tateandlyle.com/investors/agm.
You may also submit your proxy appointment electronically at www.shareview.co.uk, the CREST electronic proxy appointment service or via the Proxymity platform. Full details are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024.
To be valid, all proxy appointments must be received by the registrars, Equiniti, no later than 10.30am on Tuesday 23 July 2024.
I/we, hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting or the following person:
Name of proxy
No. of Shares
as my/our proxy, to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend and to speak and/or vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Tate & Lyle PLC to be held at Royal College of Nursing, 20 Cavendish Square, London, W1G 0RN at 10.30am on 25 July 2024 and at any adjournment thereof. The proxy will vote on the resolutions listed below as indicated. I/We appoint my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote on the resolutions (each in their original form and subject to any modification) to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in the manner indicated below. The proxy may vote as they think fit if no instruction is given regarding a resolution and/or in respect of any other business which may properly come before the Annual General Meeting.
Please put an 'X' here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made Please indicate how you wish your proxy to vote by marking the appropriate boxes in ink like this:
Resolutions
For
Against Withheld1
For
Against Withheld1
1.
Annual Report and Accounts
13.
Sybella Stanley
2.
Directors' Remuneration Report
14.
Warren Tucker
3.
Declaration of dividend
15.
Re-appointment of auditors
Election and re-election of directors:
16.
Remuneration of auditors
4.
David Hearn
17.
Political donations
5.
Nick Hampton
18.
Authority to allot ordinary shares
6.
Dawn Allen
19.
Disapplication of pre-emption
7.
Jeffrey Carr
rights2
20.
Additional disapplication of
8.
John Cheung
pre-emption rights2
9.
Patrícia Corsi
21.
Authority to make market
10.
Dr Isabelle Esser
purchases of own shares2
11.
Lars Frederiksen
22.
Renewal of authority in respect
12.
Kimberly Nelson
of shorter notices for general
meetings2
Notes
- A vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
- Special resolution.
0056-0253
Please mark this box if signing on behalf of the shareholder as attorney, receiver, or otherwise.
Signature
Date
This card should not be used for any comments, change of address, or other notification or enquiries.
Equiniti
Aspect House
Spencer Road
LANCING
BN99 8HS
FDFDDATAFFAFAFDAAATAFTFTAATFTTDDAAFA
Business Reply Plus Licence Number RTAR-LRUJ-RTCK
Business Reply
Licence Number
RTHJ-CLLL-KBKU
Equiniti
Aspect House
Spencer Road
LANCING
BN99 8LU
Annual General Meeting 2019 Poll card
Resolutions
For Against Withheld1
- Annual Report and Accounts
- Directors' Remuneration Report
- Declaration of dividend on ordinary shares
Re-election of directors:
- Dr Gerry Murphy
- Nick Hampton
- Imran Nawaz
- Paul Forman
- Lars Frederiksen
- Anne Minto
- Kimberly Nelson
- Dr Ajai Puri
- Sybella Stanley
- Warren Tucker
AFFTTAATTFATAFDDFTFDTADTDDFAFAFAFADF
For
Against Withheld1
- Appointment of auditors
- Remuneration of auditors
- Political donations
- Authority to allot shares
- Disapplication of pre-emption rights2
- Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights2
- Authority to make market purchases of own shares2
- Notice period for general meetings2
- New Articles of Association2
Notes
- A vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
2 Special resolution.
Signature
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 14:15:05 UTC.