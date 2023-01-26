Tate & Lyle : Q3 Trading Statement - January 2023

Tate & Lyle issues the following trading statement for the three months ended 31 December 2022.

Headlines

Third quarter trading consistent with first half of the financial year

Food & Beverage Solutions top-line momentum continues with revenue up 19%

Positive outcome from the 2023 calendar year pricing round

Outlook for the year ending 31 March 2023 unchanged

Nick Hampton, Chief Executive, said:

"Tate & Lyle continues to perform well with Food & Beverage Solutions delivering another strong quarter of double-digit revenue growth. We have successfully renewed 2023 calendar year customer contracts to recover higher input costs and, despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we continue to deliver against our strategy as a growth-focused speciality food and beverage solutions business."

Divisions

Food & Beverage Solutions

Revenue growth benefited from mix management, the pricing through of input cost inflation and acquisitions. In North America, we saw continued revenue growth despite supply chain disruption. Both the regions of Europe and Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America delivered strong double-digit revenue growth reflecting good commercial performance and mix management. Volume and revenue performance were similar to the first half of the financial year.

Sucralose

Revenue was 8% lower reflecting, as expected, the unwind of orders phased into the first half.

Primient minority holding

The operational challenges which impacted the first half of the financial year are being addressed, and the 2023 calendar year bulk sweetener pricing round is nearing completion with unit margins returning to pre-inflation levels.

Outlook for year ending 31 March 2023 is unchanged

We continue to expect:

Revenue growth reflecting current top-line momentum

To offset input cost inflation through strategic mix management, pricing, productivity and cost discipline

Adjusted profit before tax to be in line with current market expectations2 with stronger profits in Food & Beverage Solutions offsetting lower profits from the minority holding in Primient.

Capital markets event

A capital markets event will be held on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 14.00 GMT. The event will be hosted by Nick Hampton, Chief Executive, and will outline Tate & Lyle's strategy, business model, portfolio, markets, and science-led approach which puts it at the centre of the future of food. Registration details will be posted on our website at https://www.tateandlyle.com/investors-hub.

2 Market expectations as per Factset on 25 January 2023

