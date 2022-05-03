Log in
Tate & Lyle : acquires Nutriati, a developer and producer of plant-based protein

05/03/2022 | 04:54am EDT
London, UK, 3 May 2022 - Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announces it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Nutriati, an ingredient technology company developing and producing chickpea protein and flour. Under the terms of the transaction, Tate & Lyle has acquired certain assets, including intellectual property assets, and assumed selected liabilities from Nutriati.

Nutriati's responsibly-produced chickpea ingredients have been providing customers with highly nutritious plant-based solutions since 2018, offering a superior, premium taste and mouthfeel experience. Both the Artesa® Chickpea Protein and Artesa® Chickpea Flour can be found in leading non-dairy, plant-based meat and gluten free brands, mainly in North America.

This transaction builds on the distribution agreement previously signed between the two companies.

Nick Hampton, Chief Executive of Tate & Lyle, said: "Tate & Lyle is committed to breakthrough, innovative and sustainable plant-based solutions. This acquisition complements our existing ingredient portfolio perfectly and supports our purpose pillars of supporting healthy living and caring for our planet. We look forward to fully maximising the strong functional benefits of these plant-based, chickpea derived products and offering an even wider range of fortification solutions to our customers."

Michael Todd, Chief Executive of Nutriati, commented: "Since establishing Nutriati, we have worked to solve taste, nutrition, functionality and sustainability challenges for the plant-based and gluten free markets. With a global reach and strong focus on health and wellbeing, Tate & Lyle is very well positioned to develop this offering and I wish them all the best for the future."

ENDS

Notes to Editors

  1. Artesa® branded ingredients offer solutions to taste and texture challenges for plant-based products. Both Artesa® Chickpea Flour and Artesa® Chickpea Protein are highly functional ingredients offering a superior, premium taste and mouthfeel experience.
  2. Artesa® Chickpea Protein is popular in plant-based formulations across food and drink, and in nutrition fortification.
  3. Artesa® Chickpea Flour is an extremely versatile ingredient, creating the opportunity for unique texture and taste profiles in baked goods, snacks and plant-based meats, for example. It contains only 1% fat which is less than any other chickpea flour and can be used to lower the fat content of some products and improve nutrition in gluten free products.
  4. The chickpeas used to produce Artesa® Chickpea Flour and Artesa® Chickpea Protein are sourced from the US and Canada.

For more information contact Tate & Lyle PLC:

Investor Relations:
Christopher Marsh, VP, Investor Relations
Mobile: +44 (0) 7796 192 688

Media:
Nick Hasell, FTI Consulting
Mobile: +44 (0) 7825 523 383

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 08:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
