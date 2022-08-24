Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tate & Lyle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATE   GB00BP92CJ43

TATE & LYLE PLC

(TATE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:42 2022-08-24 am EDT
777.20 GBX   +0.49%
04:18aTATE & LYLE : expands its sustainable stevia programme with Earthwatch
PU
08/05TATE & LYLE : New Board member Isabelle Esser talks EDI
PU
08/05TATE & LYLE : Results of the 2022 AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tate & Lyle : expands its sustainable stevia programme with Earthwatch

08/24/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 August, London, UK: Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) has entered into the next phase of its sustainability programme for stevia, a plant-derived and in-demand low-calorie sweetener, by enrolling new farmers in China. The programme will support participating farmers to implement best practices identified in its 2019 stevia life-cycle-analysis and verified in its 2021 on-farm pilot.

  • Enrolling new stevia farmers in Dongtai, Jiangsu Province, East China, and Linze, Gansu Province, West China
  • Learnings from 2021 on-farm pilot to be adopted across participating farms
  • New voluntary stevia supplier sustainability commitment for participating farmers

A world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, Tate & Lyle partnered with environmental charity Earthwatch Europe (Earthwatch), working with Nanjing Agricultural University in East China, to develop the programme, which aims to ensure that the stevia industry grows sustainably.

The expanded programme follows an on-farm pilot undertaken in Dongtai in 2021 that focused on improving the environmental and social impacts of stevia production, based on the results of Tate & Lyle and Earthwatch's life-cycle-analysis completed in 2019. The 2021 pilot aimed to reduce the impacts of fertiliser use and help farmers to understand soil health through regular, straightforward testing. In its first full year, the pilot programme saw promising reductions in all of the nine impact categories measured against the baseline, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an improvement in metrics linked to local water quality1. The pilot also found that optimised fertiliser use can positively influence stevia productivity and steviol glycoside content, resulting in a greater proportion of the desirable sweet components used to make stevia ingredients, verifying findings from the 2019 study.

In 2022, an expanded cohort of farmers in Dongtai, Jiangsu Province, East China and additional stevia farmers in Linze, Gansu Province, West China will implement the agronomic practice changes piloted last year, and trial additional changes to further minimise their environmental footprint. With the stevia agricultural sector at a relatively early stage in its adoption of more sustainable practices, this science-led programme is helping to build the evidence base and demonstrate the positive environmental, social and economic impacts associated with these changes.

Participating growers will be supported to pursue sustainability-related verification for their stevia through the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform's Farm Sustainability Assessment2 and have been encouraged to sign Tate & Lyle's Stevia Supplier Sustainability Commitment3, a pledge to reduce the environmental impact of stevia farming. Growers signing the Commitment will be helped to understand better their environmental impact through sampling, assessments, and participation in workshops with a clear goal of reducing their environmental impact and improving productivity and profitability by implementing the recommendations from the analysis conducted.

Nick Hampton, Chief Executive of Tate & Lyle, said: "Supporting sustainable agriculture is front and centre of our plans to deliver on our commitment to be carbon net zero by 2050, to help our customers deliver on their carbon reduction commitments and to build a thriving farming community. Our stevia programme in China epitomises our purpose in action and is laying the groundwork for the sustainable development of the stevia industry. We are excited to share our lessons and experiences to strengthen sustainability in the stevia supply chain and help farmers to unlock economic benefits for their communities."

Maria Pontes, Director of Programmes and Partnerships at Earthwatch Europe, commented: "This partnership, through its hands on approach to trialling change and sharing knowledge, has engaged farmers, encouraging them to improve the sustainability of their growing practices. We recognise the importance of supply chain resilience, so supporting growers and building a strong supplier network, while making a real change to the environment, is a priority. We really look forward to continuing to work with Tate & Lyle to develop this programme."

Professor Luo, project lead from Nanjing Agricultural University in East China, said: "It's very important to involve farmers in the demonstration of stevia slow-release fertiliser application as it helps them to better understand and believe in the practical technology and its value, improving their trust that this approach will benefit them, which in turn will move the sustainability programme forward. Participating farmers say that the optimised application of slow-release fertiliser technology, using this fertiliser once a whole growing season instead of multiple applications of different fertilisers, as they were previously, is making stevia farming easier.

"As we can see from the pilot results, this approach is benefiting the environment and stevia productivity too. Participating farmers hope that through Tate & Lyle's programme they will be able to introduce other efficient farming solutions for stevia agricultural practices in different sections of seedling production, field management and harvesting, bringing more benefits to their farms."

Ends

For more information contact:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Anna Taylor-Elphick, Senior Manager, Global Corporate PR
+44(0)7766361515 / [email protected]

Earthwatch Europe

Josh Kubale, Senior Communications Manager
+44(0)7824 776 770/ [email protected]

Notes to editors:

1. The 2021 pilot programme was conducted in Dongtai in Jianqsu Province, focusing on the use of fertilisers and helping them understand soil health through regular, straightforward testing. In its first full year, we saw promising reductions in all of the impact categories measured against the 2019 life cycle analysis baseline, notably:

  • 16% reduction in eutrophication a process in which a body of water becomes overly enriched with nutrients, therefore decreasing its quality*
  • 13% reduction in acidification potential, the measure of the potential increase in acidity of an ecosystem, which is linked to reduced soil health and water quality and lower crop yield*
  • 7% reduction in GHG emissions.*
    *Per pound of stevia rebaudioside A produced.
  • Results of the 2022 programme will be verified by conducting on site farm visits, analysis of potential benefits to farmers and farm communities, analysis of stevia plants, soil conditions and individual steviol glycosides.

2. Stevia growers will benefit from mentoring throughout the programme using the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform's (SAI Platform) Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA), which assesses the continuous improvement of agricultural practices.

3. A stevia sustainability workshop was held in January 2022 and joined by more than 100 farmers who signed the Stevia Supplier Sustainability Commitment.
Tate & Lyle's Stevia Supplier Sustainability Commitment:

As a supplier to Tate & Lyle, I am committed to reducing the environmental impact of stevia farming and enabling my community to thrive.

I commit to work with Tate & Lyle, Earthwatch, Nanjing Agricultural University and other stakeholders to better understand my environmental impact through sampling, assessments, and participation in workshops. My goal is to reduce my environmental impact by implementing the recommendations from the analysis conducted.

4. Tate & Lyle, in partnership with Earthwatch, will also conduct an impact assessment in Gansu, West China to identify the most promising opportunities for reducing environmental costs of stevia production, specific to that province.

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATE & LYLE PLC
04:18aTATE & LYLE : expands its sustainable stevia programme with Earthwatch
PU
08/05TATE & LYLE : New Board member Isabelle Esser talks EDI
PU
08/05TATE & LYLE : Results of the 2022 AGM
PU
08/03ASR Group in 10-year deal to buy non-genetically modified sugar from Raizen
RE
07/06TATE & LYLE : Extends Dietary Fibre Research Collaboration With APC Microbiome Ireland
PU
06/30TATE & LYLE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/24TATE & LYLE : Interactive Annual Report 2022
PU
06/21UNLOCKING OUR POTENTIAL : CEO's review
PU
06/21TATE & LYLE : Annual Report 2022
PU
06/21TATE & LYLE : Think and create – R&D at Tate & Lyle
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATE & LYLE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 661 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net income 2023 146 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2023 291 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 3 079 M 3 650 M 3 650 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 591
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TATE & LYLE PLC
Duration : Period :
Tate & Lyle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATE & LYLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 773,40 GBX
Average target price 916,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Nicholas Seymour Hampton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn Amanda Allen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Melissa Law President-Global Operations
Paul Forman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATE & LYLE PLC0.23%3 650
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-18.43%52 845
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-23.30%29 459
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-7.45%12 263
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-9.86%7 958
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-22.85%5 924