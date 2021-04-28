Log in
    TATE   GB0008754136

TATE & LYLE PLC

(TATE)
04/28 05:39:02 am
786.4 GBX   -0.13%
05:21aTATE & LYLE  : Board changes announcement - April 2021
PU
04/26TATE & LYLE  : Deutsche Bank Lifts Tate & Lyle's PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
04/26TATE & LYLE  : Response to media speculation
PU
Tate & Lyle : Board changes announcement - April 2021

04/28/2021 | 05:21am EDT
About Tate & Lyle:
Tate & Lyle PLC is a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions. Supported by our 160-year history of ingredient innovation, we partner with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people around the world consume products containing our ingredients every day.

Through our expertise in sweetening, mouthfeel and fibre fortification, our Food & Beverage Solutions business develops solutions which reduce sugar, calories and fat, add fibre, and provide texture and stability in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, soups, sauces and dressings. Our Primary Products business produces nutritive sweeteners, industrial starches used in paper and packaging, acidulants and products used for animal nutrition.

We have around 4,500 employees working in more than 60 locations across 30 countries. Tate & Lyle's purpose is Improving Lives for Generations and through our purpose we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways, by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities and caring for our planet.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2020, Tate & Lyle sales totalled £2.9 billion. For more information, please visit http://www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook.

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 803 M 3 893 M 3 893 M
Net income 2021 268 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2021 385 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 3 648 M 5 079 M 5 067 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 218
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 777,50 GBX
Last Close Price 787,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Nicholas Seymour Hampton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vivid Sehgal Director & Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Melissa Law President-Global Operations
Anne Elizabeth Minto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATE & LYLE PLC16.76%5 079
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-18.55%80 955
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.31.01%35 958
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-10.28%12 028
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-4.60%11 645
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-34.70%9 374
