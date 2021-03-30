Tate & Lyle : PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre and immune health

Emerging science suggests that among the many factors that influence the immune response, dietary fibres could have a positive effect. Our PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre may potentially be beneficial for immunity as it has a beneficial impact on gut microbiota and overall gut health. Find out about PROMITOR®'s impact on immune health in this video.

