TATE & LYLE PLC GB0008754136

TATE & LYLE PLC

(TATE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/30 11:30:00 am
774.2 GBX   +0.13%
TATE & LYLE : PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre and immune health
PU
03/25TATE & LYLE  : CFO Designate to Take Over in April
MT
03/25TATE & LYLE  : Board changes announcement - March 2021
PU
Tate & Lyle : PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre and immune health

03/30/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Emerging science suggests that among the many factors that influence the immune response, dietary fibres could have a positive effect. Our PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre may potentially be beneficial for immunity as it has a beneficial impact on gut microbiota and overall gut health. Find out about PROMITOR®'s impact on immune health in this video.

Key links:

PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre

Our fibre formulation expertise

Fortifying with fibre

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 795 M 3 834 M 3 834 M
Net income 2021 259 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 352 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 3 582 M 4 937 M 4 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 218
Free-Float 97,2%
Technical analysis trends TATE & LYLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 758,50 GBX
Last Close Price 773,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Nicholas Seymour Hampton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Melissa Law President-Global Operations
Ajai Puri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATE & LYLE PLC14.65%4 937
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-24.98%74 996
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.29.83%35 165
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-8.21%11 990
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-7.53%11 720
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-25.39%9 964
