June 20 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle said on Thursday it has entered into an agreement to buy U.S.-based CP Kelco for $1.8 billion from J.M. Huber Corporation, in an effort to strengthen its speciality food and beverage solutions businesses.

