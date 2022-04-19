Russian rouble firms vs dollar, OFZ bonds near 2-month highs

April 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the
dollar on Tuesday, while prices for OFZ government bonds rose to
their highest since Feb. 21 on expectations that the central
bank would soon cut interest rates again.
The rouble has fully recovered to levels seen before Feb. 24
when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine,
triggering an unprecedented wave of western sanctions against
Russia.
Now Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while
grappling with a possible debt default, while movements in the
rouble are artificially limited by capital controls that Russia
imposed in late February.
The rouble ended Moscow trading 1.6% firmer against the
dollar at 78.52, its strongest level since April
11.
Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.5% to 84.10
after on Monday briefly touching its strongest
level since April 8 of 82.60.
On the bond market, where non-residents have not been
allowed to sell paper since late February, yields on 10-year
benchmark OFZ bonds fell to 10.25%, their lowest
since Feb. 21, from around 11.6% seen a week ago. Yields move
inversely with bond prices.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday said the
central bank should work on increasing the availability of
credit for the economy, indicating that it would consider
cutting its key rate from 17% at the next board meeting on April
29.
Nabiullina also warned that the Russian economy "will enter
a period of structural transformation" in the second and third
quarters, which analysts said meant a deep and rapid economic
contraction.
In just two quarters, the Russian economy could shed all the
gains it posted in 2012-2021, said Evgeny Suvorov, an economist
at CentroCreditBank, predicting that the central bank would cut
its key rate to 15% next week.
Russian stock indexes were down.
The rouble-based MOEX Russian index fell 1.1% to
2,317.5 points, a level last seen on Feb. 25, before the central
bank suspended stock market trading for nearly a month.
The dollar-denominated RTS index climbed 0.6% higher
to 931.86 after dropping to 885.44, its lowest since late March.
The central bank said on Tuesday that companies that are
registered in Russia and have depositary receipts traded on
foreign bourses must revoke them by May 5.
Hydropower group EN+ and energy firm Tatneft
became the first Russian companies to start the
process of delisting their depository receipts (GDRs) from
foreign exchanges.
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean)