11/30Tatneft : Board of Directors Meeting Was Held
PU
11/30Tatneft : Has Automated the Greenhouse Gas Management System
PU
11/25Tatneft : Presented the Company's ESG Initiatives at the BRICS+ Countries International Municipal Forum
PU
TATNEFT : Has Topped the Industry Rating of Environmentally Open Companies

12/02/2022 | 05:44am EST
The Company has been recognized the best in the IXth annual openness rating of environmental information of the oil and gas enterprises of Russia.

According to the results of 2021, 21 Russian companies participated in the rating.

Analysts assessed the level of environmental impact; the degree of openness and accessibility of environmentally relevant information, the quality of environmental management taking into account the best world practices; the efficiency of using minerals, etc. The dynamics of average industry indicators has been analyzed, including specific water consumption, land pollution, the proportion of disposed and neutralized waste, utilization coefficients of associated petroleum gas, specific greenhouse gas emissions gas amounts, etc.

The high assessment of the TATNEFT's provided environmental information openness information is a recognition by the business community of the Company's activities as a whole, the level of the Company's corporate management, information disclosure and effective interaction with stakeholders.

The Company strives to comply with the best international practices in the area of environmental protection. Inter alia, TATNEFT's efforts are aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals and implementing the ESG agenda.

The rating is formed by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF of Russia) in partnership with the Creon Group and with the participation of the National Rating Agency. The pursued rating goal is to improve the efficiency of hydrocarbon resources utilization, the environment protection and conducting socially responsible business operations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
