TATNEFT : Is Ranking No. 1 in Russia in Terms of the Patents Possessed

The Company has become a leader in Russia in terms of registered patents number for inventions and utility models.

According to Rospatent, TATNEFT obtained 281 patents in 2020, which allowed our Company to head the top three leaders (PJSC TATNEFT (281), State Corporation Rosatom (210), PJSC Gazprom (191)).

Every 126 patents for the invention or the utility model in Russia belongs to the Company's professionals, and there are 4 implemented patents for every 100 employees. In aggregate, the Company is possessing 2,001 valid patents with16 of them being of the foreign origin.

In total, in 2020, the TATNEFT Group received 403 copyright protection documents, including: 249 patents for inventions, 56 patents for utility models, 69 certificates of state registration of computer programs, 18 trademark certificates and 11 patents for pre-production prototype.

The institutes and scientific and technical centers of TATNEFT are engaged in solving urgent production challenges in the area of developing hard-to-recover crude oil reserves at the later stages of development. Many unique technologies developed by scientists and professionals of the Company are widely used both in TATNEFT's subdivisions and at the oil industry enterprises in Russia and abroad.

The key objectives of the TATNEFT's scientific cluster are to maintain leadership positions in priority areas of technological development, increasing operational efficiency and internationalization of the Company's activities.

The TATNEFT Group Policy in the area of an integrated management system was put into effect in 2020. Inter alia, the main tasks include: further introduction of innovative technologies, rational use of energy resources and cost growth containment.

