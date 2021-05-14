Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Tatneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TATNEFT : Is Ranking No. 1 in Russia in Terms of the Patents Possessed

05/14/2021 | 12:52am EDT
The Company has become a leader in Russia in terms of registered patents number for inventions and utility models.

According to Rospatent, TATNEFT obtained 281 patents in 2020, which allowed our Company to head the top three leaders (PJSC TATNEFT (281), State Corporation Rosatom (210), PJSC Gazprom (191)).

Every 126 patents for the invention or the utility model in Russia belongs to the Company's professionals, and there are 4 implemented patents for every 100 employees. In aggregate, the Company is possessing 2,001 valid patents with16 of them being of the foreign origin.

In total, in 2020, the TATNEFT Group received 403 copyright protection documents, including: 249 patents for inventions, 56 patents for utility models, 69 certificates of state registration of computer programs, 18 trademark certificates and 11 patents for pre-production prototype.

The institutes and scientific and technical centers of TATNEFT are engaged in solving urgent production challenges in the area of developing hard-to-recover crude oil reserves at the later stages of development. Many unique technologies developed by scientists and professionals of the Company are widely used both in TATNEFT's subdivisions and at the oil industry enterprises in Russia and abroad.

The key objectives of the TATNEFT's scientific cluster are to maintain leadership positions in priority areas of technological development, increasing operational efficiency and internationalization of the Company's activities.

The TATNEFT Group Policy in the area of an integrated management system was put into effect in 2020. Inter alia, the main tasks include: further introduction of innovative technologies, rational use of energy resources and cost growth containment.

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain or rely on statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT assumes no obligations to update the forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 929 M - -
Net income 2021 2 405 M - -
Net Debt 2021 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,42x
Yield 2021 9,41%
Capitalization 15 295 M 15 300 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart TATNEFT
Duration : Period :
Tatneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,10 $
Last Close Price 6,82 $
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT0.94%15 300
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.29%1 908 113
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.00%152 479
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED30.42%126 158
TOTAL SE9.94%124 814
GAZPROM13.79%77 502