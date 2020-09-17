Log in
TATNEFT    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
Tatneft : 17.09.2020 Essential Fact Message “On Holding the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) Meeting and Its Agenda”

09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Essential Fact Message

"On Holding the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) Meeting and Its Agenda"

1. General

1.1. Full corporate name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin

1.2. Abbreviated corporate name of the Issuer

PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin

1.3. Location of the Issuer

75, Lenin Street, Almetyevsk 423450, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia

1.4. The Issuer's OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1021601623702

1.5. The Issuer's INN (Individual Taxpayer Number)

1644003838

1.6. The Issuer' Unique Code assigned by the registering authority

00161-A

1.7. Web site address in the Internet used by the Issuer for information disclosure

http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

1.8. Date of occurrence of the event (essential fact), which the message was compiled about (or as it is applicable)

September 17, 2020

2. Message Content

2.1. The date of the decision made by the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) on holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) or date of another decision which, in accordance with the Issuer's Articles, its internal documents or business practices, could be considered as the basis for holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) is September 17, 2020.

2.2. The date of holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) shall be September 24, 2020

2.3. The meeting agenda of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board):

1. On the results of the budget execution for eight months of 2020 and the budget approval for the fourth quarter of 2020.

1. On the progress of the project for the development of the petrochemical complex, plans and forecasts for 2021.

1. On the external challenges and risks, trends and factors affecting the business of the TATNEFT Group.

1. About the modernization progress of the Nizhnekamsk CHPP

1. Protection and restoration of terrestrial ecosystems, as well as promotion of sustainable use thereof for sustainable forests management, combatting desertification, halting and reversing land degradation and halting the biodiversity loss process (UNO SDG, Goal 15).

3. Signature

3.1. Corporate Secretary Deputy of

PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin ____________ D.M. Gamirov

(signature)

3.2. Date: September 17, 2020 seal

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:07 UTC
