Tatneft : 17.09.2020 Essential Fact Message “On Holding the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) Meeting and Its Agenda”

2.1. The date of the decision made by the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) on holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) or date of another decision which, in accordance with the Issuer's Articles, its internal documents or business practices, could be considered as the basis for holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) is September 17, 2020.

2.2. The date of holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) shall be September 24, 2020

2.3. The meeting agenda of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board):

1. On the results of the budget execution for eight months of 2020 and the budget approval for the fourth quarter of 2020.

1. On the progress of the project for the development of the petrochemical complex, plans and forecasts for 2021.

1. On the external challenges and risks, trends and factors affecting the business of the TATNEFT Group.

1. About the modernization progress of the Nizhnekamsk CHPP

1. Protection and restoration of terrestrial ecosystems, as well as promotion of sustainable use thereof for sustainable forests management, combatting desertification, halting and reversing land degradation and halting the biodiversity loss process (UNO SDG, Goal 15).