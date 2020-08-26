Tatneft : 25.08.2020 Essential Fact Message «On Certain Decisions Taken by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board)”

|
2.1. Quorum of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) meeting of the Joint Stock Company and the results of voting on the issues of the decisions taken:
There were 15 of 14 Board members taking part in the voting. The quorum was available.
14 members of the Board of Directors out of the 14 persons present at the meeting took part in the voting on items 1-6 on the meeting agenda. The voting results were unanimously "FOR".
The voting on items 7-10 of the meeting agenda was attended by 3 members of the Board of Directors out of 3 members who meet the independence criteria established by Clause 8.4 of the Company's Articles, as well as the requirements of Article 83 of the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies" No. 208-FZ dated December 26, 1995.
Voting results were unanimously "FOR".
2.2. Content of the decisions made by the Board of Directors of the Joint Stock Company:
1. On the results of the PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin budget execution for seven months of 2020 and on the approval of the budget for September 2020.
- The information on the results of the PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin budget execution for the month of July 2020 shall be taken into consideration.
- Approve the budget of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin for October 2020.
2. Information on the status of receivables and payables for the first half of 2020.
- The information presented by the Head of the Finance Department on the status of the receivables and the payables of PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin for the first half of 2020 shall be taken into consideration.
3. On the results of the financial and economic activities of the TATNEFT Group for the first half of 2020.
- The information of the Economic Department Head on the results of the activities of the TATNEFT Group companies for the first half of 2020 shall be taken into consideration.
4. On measures to reduce production of hydrocarbons by the TATNEFT Group within the framework of the OPEC+ Agreement quotas observance.
- The information on measures to reduce the production of hydrocarbons by TATNEFT Group within the framework of observance of the OPEC+ Agreement quotas observance shall be taken into consideration.
- Take as a basis the baseline oil production scenario for the formation of a forecast of the financial and economic activities of the BN (business-line) Exploration and Production for 2021-2023.
5. Taking urgent actions to combat the climate change and its consequences.
- Approve the efforts aimed at implementing of the goal "Taking urgent measures to combat the climate change and its consequences.
6. On the approval of the Regulation "On the TATNEFT Group".
- Approve the Regulations "On the TATNEFT Group".
- To terminate the Regulations on the TATNEFT Group, approved on May 27, 2006 by the Minutes of the 13th meeting of the Board of Directors of OAO TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin.
7. On determining the monetary value (price) of financing the Agent received by PJSC TATNEFT named
after V.D. Shashin as a result of concluding an additional Agreement to the Agency Agreement with
JSC TANECO.
- Determine in accordance with Article 77 of the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies" that the monetary value (price) of financing the Agent received by the Company under the Agency Agreement No. 8/13.02-10/13 dated February 28, 2013 concluded with TANECO Joint-Stock Company is subject to increase by RUB 8,333,333,334 (eight billion three hundred thirty-three million three hundred thirty-three thousand three hundred thirty-four) 00 kopecks (excluding VAT).
- This money in the amount of RUB 8,333,333,334 (eight billion three hundred thirty-three million three hundred thirty-three thousand three hundred thirty four) 00 kopecks accounts for 1.04% of the book value of the assets of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin, determined according to the accounting data as of June 30, 2020.
8. On the consent to conclude an additional agreement to the agency agreement between PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin and JSC TANECO as an interested party transaction.
- Agree (approve) the conclusion by PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin of the supplementary agreement to the agency agreement No. 8/13.02-10/13 dated February 28,.2013, as an interested party transaction, on the following essential terms and conditions:
• parties to the transaction: PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin the Agent, while JSC TANECO is the Principal;
• subject of the additional agreement: increase in the amount of financing of the Agent;
• price of the additional agreement: RUB 8,333,333,334 (eight billion three hundred thirty-three million three hundred thirty-three thousand three hundred thirty-four) 00 kopecks (excluding VAT);
• The person interested in the transaction and the grounds for such an interest: PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin, as the person controlling JSC TANECO.
9. On the determination of the monetary value (price) of immovable property of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin, alienated as a result of the Company concluding contracts for the purchase and sale of immovable property with JSC TANECO.
- In accordance with Article 77 of the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies" determine that the monetary value (price) of the immovable property subject to alienation by the Company to the Joint Stock Company TANECO under the immovable property purchase and sale agreements amounts to RUB 30,794,990,275 (thirty billion seven hundred ninety four million nine hundred ninety thousand two hundred seventy five) 27 kopecks, including:
• title 009, section 4300 "Catalytic cracking unit (section 4300)" of the Complex of Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plants, worth RUB 16,377,990,274 (sixteen billion three hundred seventy-seven million nine hundred ninety thousand two hundred seventy-four) and 64 kopecks (excluding VAT), which accounts for 2.05% of the Company's assets book value determined according to the data of the Company's financial statements as of the last reporting date of June 30, 2020;
• title 1007, section 1502 "Unit for hydrotreating middle distillates of 3,700 thousand tonnes/year feedstock capacity of the Complex of Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plants, worth RUB 14,417,000,000 (fourteen billion four hundred seventeen million) 63 kopecks (excluding VAT), which accounts for 1,81% of the Company's assets book value determined according to the Company's accounting statements data as of the last reporting date on June 30, 2020.
The monetary value (price) of each of the immovable property objects is its lower limit and upon alienation of the object it can be increased by an amount not exceeding 50% of the lower limit of the monetary value (price) of the object.
10. On consent to conclude contracts for the sale and purchase of immovable property between PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin and JSC TANECO as interested party transactions.
- Agree (approve) the conclusion by PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin the immovable property purchase and sale agreements with JSC TANECO as interested party transactions, on the following essential terms and conditions:
• parties to the transaction: PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin - the seller, JSC TANECO - the buyer;
• subject of the contract: purchase and sale of real estate (construction in progress);
• real estate objects:
- title 009, section 4300 "Catalytic cracking unit (section 4300)" of the Complex of Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plants;
- title 1007, section 1502 "Unit for hydrotreating middle distillates with a feedstock throughput capacity of 3700 thousand tonnes/year from the Complex of Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plants";
• monetary value (price) of immovable property: 30 794 990 275 (thirty billion seven hundred ninety-four million nine hundred ninety thousand two hundred seventy five) rubles 27 kopecks, including:
· title 009, section 4300 "Catalytic cracking unit (section 4300)" of the Complex of Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plants, worth 16,377,990,274 (sixteen billion three hundred seventy-seven million nine hundred ninety thousand two hundred seventy four) rubles 64 kopecks (excluding VAT);
· title 1007, section 1502 "Unit for hydrotreating middle distillates with a 3,700 thousand tonnes/year feedstock capacity from the Complex of Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plants, worth RUB 14,417,000,000 (fourteen billion four hundred seventeen million) rubles 63 kopeks (excluding VAT).
• a person interested in the transaction and the grounds for such interest: PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin as the person controlling JSC TANECO.
The price of each of the real estate objects is its lower limit and upon alienation of the object, it can be increased by an amount not exceeding 50% of the lower limit of the object price.
2.3. The date of the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), at which the relevant decisions were made: August 25, 2020.
2.4. The date of compiling and a number of the Minutes of the Issuer's Board of Directors meeting, which adopted relevant decisions: August 25, 2020, Minutes No. 4.