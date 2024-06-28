28 June 2024

Annual Shareholders Meeting of PJSC Tatneft for 2023

Annual shareholders meeting (AGM) of PJSC Tatneft (the "Company") for 2023 was held on 27 June 2024 by absentee voting.

The AGM approved:

1. Annual report of the Company for 2023.*

2. Annual financial statements of the Company for 2023.*

3. Profit distribution (including payment of dividends) based on the results of the reporting year.**

4. "Technologies of Trust - Audit" JSC as the Company's auditor for 2024.

5. Election of the Board of Directors of the Company.***

6. Election of the Revision Commission of the Company.***

7. New version of the Charter of the Company.***

8. New version of the Regulation of the Company on the General Meeting of Shareholders. ***

9. New version of the Regulation of the Company on the Revision Commission.***

(*) As previously disclosed by the Company.

(**) Total dividend for 2023 (taking into consideration the interim dividends paid for 6 and 9 months of 2023) is approved in the amount of 8788% of the nominal (par) value of each preferred and common share, or 87 Rubles and 88 Kopecks per share. The payment of dividends in cash within the timeframe set out by Russian law in the amount of 2517% of the nominal (par) value of each preferred and common share, or 25 Rubles and 17 Kopecks per share, is approved. 09 July 2024 is set as the record date on which the list of persons entitled to receive the dividends will be drawn up. The remaining net income for 2023 shall be accounted for as undistributed.

(***) Based on the information circulated to the Company's shareholders in connection with the AGM as per the requirements of Russian law.

Following the AGM the newly elected Board of Directors appointed its Chairman and formed the Audit, Nominations & Compensation and Sustainable Development & Corporate Governance committees.

This announcement contain inside information.