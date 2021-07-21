Log in
    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
Tatneft : Delegation from Afghanistan Visited TATNEFT

07/21/2021
Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan headed by Said Tayeb Javad, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistanto the Russian Federation, got acquainted with the activities of the Company.

The Ambassador Extraordinary was accompanied by Navid Faiz, Adviser for Trade and Economic Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The visit to TATNEFT took place within the framework of the working visit of the Afghani delegation to Tatarstan. This was the first acquaintance of the Afghani side with the business of the TATNEFT Group. The parties discussed possible prospects for cooperation.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 13:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
