Tatneft : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in August and for Eight Months of 2020

Crude Oil Production Enterprises of the TATNEFT Group of Companies produced 2,158 thousand tonnes of crude oil in August with the production volume from the beginning of the year amounting to 17,444 thousand tonnes, which was 2,488 thousand tonnes less than during the same period in 2019.

PJSC TATNEFT's production volume amounted to 2,132 thousand tonnes of crude oil in August with the Company's production from the beginning of the year amounting 17,229 thousand tonnes (-2,468 thousand tonnes the relevant period in2019).

The Company's production from the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan amounted to 26,27 thousand tonnes in August and 215.2 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year (-3,6 thousand tonnes versus a similar production volume in 2019).

The production volume of the high-viscosity oil amounted to 290 thousand tonnes in August and 2,183 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year, which was 460 thousand tonnes more, than the production volume for the relevant period in 2019.

New Drilling

398 new wells were built and delivered to the customers in August (282 wells in eight months of 2019), including drilling of 359 production wells with the exploration drilling accounting for 7 wells and 32 wells drilled to bitumen deposits.

Active Well Stock Drilling

12 wells were delivered to the customers in the category of sidetracks and horizontal wellbore drilling in eight months of 2020.

Drilling of Wells Outside the Republic of Tatarstan

As of today, the construction of two wells was completed for OOO Tatneft-Samara Company in the Samara Region: production well No. 347 and exploratory well No.302, while the completion and testing operations are underway at the exploratory well No. 33 for OOO Tatneft-Samara Company.

The completion and testing operations are underway at well No. 5r of the Tibeyvisski field in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Repair of Wells

The remedial well servicing and workover crews performed basic well servicing in 6,128 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT in eight months (810 wells in August of 2020), while the workover operations were performed at 1,360 wells (199 wells in August).

Formation hydrocracking operations were performed 320 wells (7 wells in August).

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 826 wells (38 wells in August).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 1,011.3 thousand tonnes of raw stock in In August and with the volume processed from the beginning of the year amounting to 8,210.2 thousand tonnes; the volume of petroleum feedstock processed in August amounted to 950.2 thousand tonnes and 7,766.4 thousand tonnes processed since the beginning of the year.

The TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants and Complex yielded 945.04 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in August 2020 , while the yield from the beginning of the year amounted to 7,785.5 thousand tonnes, including motor gasoline brands production amounting to 111.2 thousand tonnes in August (831.6 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year), and diesel fuel production in the amount of 349.8 thousand tonnes (2,355.3 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

Forward-looking statements: This press release and materials thereby referred to contain certain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release or these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact shall be a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements herein contained to reflect the actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in the factors affecting these statements.