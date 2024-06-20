ENERGY OF LIFE
Integrated annual report 2023
About the report
Material topics
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Mission & Vision Cultural Code Company's Values TATNEFT - main
Sustainable development ratings & rankings Key Indicators
Our global reach Business model
STRATEGIC REPORT
Address of the Board of Directors' Chairman Address of the General Director Sustainable Development Strategy Integration of the Sustainable Development Goals Navigator of the Sustainable Development Goals Investment Policy
Innovations Activity Supply Chain Product Quality
Interaction with the Government Macroeconomy
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Corporate governance system
Structure of governance and overseeing bodies General meeting of shareholders
Board of directors
Committees of the board of directors Executive bodies
Motivation system for the members of the governance bodies
Shareholders' capital Dividend policy Shareholders' rights protection
Risks and control
Management System
Risk management culture
Internal control
Internal Audit
External Audit
Revision commission
Business ethics
Management system
Insider Information Protection
Information Policy
Conflict of interests
Anti-Corruption Policy
Antimonopoly Policy
Cybersecurity Policy
Information system
18 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Sustainable Development Management
Human rights
154
Personnel
156
Production safety
176
Environment
188
The Company's Position on Climate Change
190
Environmental Management System
192
Contribution to the environment protection
199
Air emissions
204
Water consumption
214
Waste management
222
Biodiversity conservation
226
Resource efficiency
232
76 PROMOTION OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
Management Approach
242
Social Infrastructure Development
245
Charitable Foundation
250
Educational Ecosystem
254
Preservation of Cultural and Historical Heritage
264
Interaction with Local Indigenous People
Living a Traditional Lifestyle
267
Healthy Lifestyle
268
Support for development initiatives
272
Public assurance of the report
274
Independent auditor's limited assurance report
275
Forward-looking statements
279
126 Attachments
Annex 1. Report on compliance with the Corporate Governance
Code principles and recommendations
282
Annex 2. Key risks
Internal documents of the company
316
Index GRI
317
Index SASB
329
Index TCFD
337
List of Abbreviations
338
Contact information
340
ABOUT THE REPORT
Integrated annual report 2023
GRI 2-2,2-3,2-5,2-14
Integrated annual report of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin for 2023 (hereinafter referred
The Company believes that independent verification of the disclosed information, as well as the public
STANDARDS
In preparing this Report, we apply the following standards and guidelines:
to as the Report) contains the main priorities, goals, objectives, key indicators and significant events, actions and plans of the Company in the field
of sustainable development, corporate, social and environmental responsibility.
The report, which includes indicators characterizing sustainable development and responsible behavior, has been issued by the Company annually since 2005. This Report was generated for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023, and includes information
on the TATNEFT Group as a whole. The Report also includes data on significant events after the reporting period. The financial reporting period is an annual period that coincides with the Report period. The previous Report was disclosed on June 30, 2023. The 2023 Integrated Annual Report of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin was preliminarily reviewed by the Board of Directors (Minutes 4-z dated 15.05.2024).
The Report is addressed to a wide range
of stakeholders: shareholders and investors, representatives of state authorities, local self- government authorities, workers, partners and clients, public and environmental organizations, scientific and educational institutions, and the local population.
The key communication objective of the Report is the formation among stakeholders of the most complete understanding of the Company's activities, strategic plans, and the potential for their implementation, the results achieved, as well as the measures to improve the business efficiency, taking into account the aspects of sustainable development.
The Company has various channels for providing feedback. Suggestions on the Report are accepted via telephone and e-mail specified in the Contacts section. All messages are considered and taken into account when preparing the Report for the next period of activity. To avoid duplication of information, this Report provides links to other publicly available documents. Abbreviations and definitions of the concepts used are presented in the List
of Abbreviations.
assurance of the Report, are the important conditions for the Report preparation. The selected quantitative and qualitative information of the Report has
been verified by the independent auditor and the corresponding report of the auditing firm is presented on page 275-278. The conclusion on passing the Report public assurance with the RUIE Nonfinancial Reporting Council is published on p. 274 of this Report.
SCOPE
The Report contains the results of the activities of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin and the organizations included in the TATNEFT Group. The TATNEFT Group is formed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The financial indicators are disclosed based on the consolidated financial statements of the TATNEFT Group under IFRS for 2023, which were audited by JSC Technologies of Trust - Audit
in accordance with international auditing standards.
According to the Report text, the names and words "TATNEFT," "TATNEFT Group," "Company," "Group," and the pronoun "we" shall mean the aggregate of legal entities, including Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin and the organizations controlled by it with direct and indirect participation
in their authorized capital, forming the TATNEFT Group.
The name and words "PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin," "PJSC TATNEFT," "Company" in the Report text shall mean PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin as a separate legal entity.
- UN Global Compact Principles
- UN General Assembly Resolution "Transforming our world: 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development No. 70/1 dated 25.09.2015
- GRI 2021 standards, industry standard GRI 11: Oil and Gas Sector 2021
- SASB Industry Standards (version 2023-06) for the mining and processing sector (Oil & Gas - Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas - Refining & Marketing)
- Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- Related Financial Disclosures, TCFD
-
Code of Corporate Governance recommended by Bank of Russia Letter No. 06-52/2463 dated
10.04.2014
- Regulation on Disclosing Information by Issuers of Issue-Grade Securities approved by Bank of Russia Order No. 714-P dated 27.03.2020
- Bank of Russia Letter No. IN-06-28/102
"On Disclosure of Information on Compliance with Corporate Governance Code Principles and Recommendations in Annual Reports of Public Joint Stock Companies" dated 27.12.2021
In preparing this Report, we are also guided by the following:
Integrated annual report 2023
PRINCIPLE
↗ Greenhouse Gas Protocol
↗ IPIECA Guidelines for Voluntary Reporting
on Sustainable Development in Oil and Gas Sector
↗ International Integrated Reporting Framework
↗ ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility
↗ AA 1000 standards developed by the International
Institute for Social and Ethical Reporting (Account
Ability)
↗ Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-28/49
"On Recommendations for Disclosure by Public
Joint Stock Companies of Nonfinancial Information
Related Their Activities" dated 12.07.2021
The Report contains forward-looking statements regarding indicators characterizing the further development of the Company. The implementation
of plans and intentions is connected with the changing political, economic, social, and legal situation in the Russian Federation and the world. Due to this, the actual results of operations may differ from those forecasted. For more information on forward-looking statements, please refer to the Important Statements section.
Sustainable Development Context
When preparing the Report, the Company considers the results of its activities in the context of sustainable development. The Report outlines all significant issues, indicators, and initiatives in the field of preserving economic sustainability, improving environmental safety, and strengthening social stability in society.
It also examines and analyzes aspects of human rights observance, ensuring cybersecurity and the level
of combating and preventing corruption.
↗ Order on Approval of Methodological
Recommendations for the Preparation of Reporting
on Sustainable Development No. 764 of the
Ministry of Economic Development of Russia dated
01.11.2023
↗ Recommendations of the Russian Union
of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE)
on maintaining and promoting the sustainable
development agenda in modern Russian practice
↗ Baseline performance indicators. Recommendations
for use in the RUIE management practice and
in corporate non-financial reporting
Accuracy
The Company is committed to ensuring that the information provided in the Report is accurate and detailed enough so that stakeholders can use
it to make decisions with a high degree of confidence. The acceptable level of error in the data is minimized. Data are presented using the generally accepted international units and calculated using standard coefficients.
Balance
As part of observing the principle of balance, the Report reflects both favorable operating results and the problems the Company faces. The degree of attention to various issues is proportional to their relative materiality.
Clarity
The Company makes every effort to ensure that the information presented in the Report is clear, understandable, and useful for various stakeholders. The Report contains a list of abbreviations explaining the industry, scientific, and technical special terms and abbreviations.
Comparability
The Report ensures the comparability of the results of the Company's activities over the past periods.
To ensure a comparison of the Company's performance with the results of other companies, when preparing the Report, the indicators included in the GRI and SASB guidelines and technical protocols were used.
Completeness
The Company is strongly committed to providing the fullest possible disclosure on the economic, environmental and social aspects of its operations. The set of issues reflected in the Report is sufficient for the users of the Report to assess the performance of the Company as a whole and its contribution to the sustainable development of society.
Timeliness
The Company understands the need for timely submission of information, therefore, the publication of the Report is carried out annually, within the time limits established by current legislation for the publication of annual reports.
Verifiability
The reliability of the data in the Report is confirmed by the Revision Commission. The Audit Committee evaluates approaches to disclosing information regarding the Company. The Board of Directors preliminarily reviews the Report and submits it for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders. An important requirement is the independent verification of the selected information and the public assurance of the Report.
MATERIAL TOPICS
Integrated annual report 2023
9
GRI 2-14,2-29,3-1,3-2
We strive to present information in a balanced manner in accordance with the interests of each group.
The Company uses various forms and mechanisms
of interaction with stakeholders to achieve sustainable development goals effectively. The procedure for interaction with key stakeholders is defined in the corporate standards.
To determine the material topics of the report, the Company analyzes and takes into account the aspects that affect the interests of the Company itself and its stakeholders as well as the aspects that affect the industry, social, environmental, and corporate factors in the reporting period.
The Company uses a reasonable approach to select the topics of the Report content. This approach is based on interaction with various stakeholder groups and their representatives, which allows for identifying the relevance of the topics concerning the Company's activities and taking into account their opinions and recommendations for analyzing opportunities to improve the effectiveness of socially oriented programs and investments in sustainable development. In the course of preparing the Report, the recommendations of GRI and SASB standards were analyzed, interviews were conducted with managers and specialists of the Company, group and individual meetings.
and social impact on the environment beyond its own financial prospects. Taking into consideration that the financial materiality of individual business areas of the Company may be insignificant within the entire TATNEFT Group, and the materiality criterion for the Group
may exceed the cost of an individual business area,
to ensure the principle of comparability we proceed from the position that the material topics of both standards have priority assessed by the degree of influence
on stakeholders.
34 potentially material topics were identified, which were considered by the Company's Management Board for Sustainable Development, stakeholders were identified in accordance with the GRI recommendations followed by the assessment of each topic's impact
on stakeholders according to four criteria. A survey of eight groups of stakeholders and experts was conducted. The scores for all criteria were summed up. Based on the obtained data array, a frequency diagram (histogram) was made in accordance with the Gaussian normal distribution function. Topics with a score
of 742 or more points became the threshold for inclusion in the list of material ones.
Stakeholders:
↗ shareholders and investors
↗ counterparties
↗ workers and trade unions
↗ clients
↗ population and local communities
↗ educational institutions
↗ new generations (preschoolers and students)
↗ external organizations (NPOs, sports organizations)
Material Topics
742
SASB standards focus on issues that affect how
a business creates and maintains enterprise value, i.e. focused on "financial materiality". At the same time, the GRI standard goes beyond SASB's focus on issues that may affect the value of an enterprise by assessing "impact materiality" or the economic, environmental
The assessment of material topics identified 21 topics that met the materiality criteria. Industry standards SASB and GRI provide lists of potentially material topics. It was revealed during the analysis that stakeholders did not recognize some of the topics of the standard as material note: highlighted in grey in the table). The Company believes that these topics are regulated
in detail by national legislation and do not need additional regulation by internal standards. Therewith, approaches to these topics are partially disclosed in this Report.
Compared to the list of material topics in the report of the previous period, there were the following changes:
not considered to be material:
- Anti-corruption
recognized as significant:
↗ Infrastructural transformations
↗ Resource efficiency
Ethics and good faith
PROCEDURE FOR
DETERMINING MATERIAL Identification and approval of stakeholders
TOPICS
Survey of stakeholders and experts
Analysis and assessment of materiality
Identification of material topics required to be disclosed in the Report
↗
ognized as material by expert decision:
- Estimation of reserves and capital expenditures
Material topics
GRI O&G 11 SASB E&P SASB R&M add. topics
GHG Emissions
Adaptation to climate changes, resilience and transition
Air emissions. Ambient air protection
Biodiversity and land conservation
Waste management
Water and wastewater. Water protection
Closure and rehabilitation of production facilities
Critical incident management
Industrial Safety and Labor Protection
Employment practice
Non-discrimination and equal opportunity
Forced labor and modern slavery
Freedom of association and collective bargaining agreements
Economic consequences
Local communities
Land and resource rights
Rights of indigenous peoples
Conflicts and security
Anticompetitive behavior
Anti-corruption
Payments to governments
State policy
Estimation of reserves and capital expenditures
Education, professional development
Infrastructural transformations
Integrated annual report 2023
11
Material topics
GRI O&G 11 SASB E&P SASB R&M add. topics
Cultural and social projects
Medical and healthcare services
Charity
Innovations
Youth policy
Resource efficiency
Digitalization and cybersecurity
Ethics and good faith
Security in foreign assets
- topic is provided for by the standard and selected as essential
- topic is provided for by the standard and is not selected as essential
- the topic is not provided for by the standard
ABOUT
THE COMPANY
Mission & Vision
16
Cultural Code
18
Company's Values
20
TATNEFT - main
21
Sustainable Development Raitings & Rangings
22
Key Indicators
24
Our Geography
26
Business Model
28
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Integrated annual report 2023
15
DISCOVERIES'
ENERGY
GRI 2-1,2-6
TATNEFT Group is one of the largest vertically integrated oil companies in Russia in terms of oil production, proved oil reserves and refining capacity with 80 years of experience. The core operations are the exploration, development, production, refining and marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company is also engaged in the following activities:
- gas production and refining
- manufacture and sale of tire products and petrochemicals
- manufacture of industrial equipment
- providing of engineering design services
- supply of electric and thermal energy
- production of composite materials
- development of biological technologies
- industrial waste treatment
The Company's key production assets are located
in the Russian Federation with the main concentration in the Republic of Tatarstan. Business projects are implemented in both domestic and foreign markets. The business infrastructure is formed by the geographical proximity of production facilities and efficient logistics.
The Company has been operating in the status of a public joint stock company listed on the international stock market for almost 30 years. The global reach of shareholders spans more than 30 countries.
PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin was established in accordance with the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Decree No. UP-466
"On Measures for Transformation of State Enterprises, Organizations, and Associations into Joint Stock Companies" dated 26.09.1992, and the Republic
of Tatarstan Law No. 1403-XII "On Transformation of State and Communal Property in the Republic
of Tatarstan (on Denationalization and Privatization)" dated 05.02.1992. The Company is headquartered in Almetyevsk, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Russian Federation. The Company has representation offices in Moscow, Kazan, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as branches in Libya and Turkmenistan.
The Company does not have a major controlling shareholder. The Government of the Republic
of Tatarstan controls 34% of the authorized capital. The Company has a special right - a "golden share" - that allows the Government of the Republic
of Tatarstan to appoint one representative to the Board of Directors and one representative to the Revision Commission of the Company as well as to veto resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders as specified by legislation.
The main industry peers are all Russian oil majors, including Rosneft, PJSC LUKOIL, PJSC Surgutneftegas, PJSC Gazprom Neft, and PJSC ANK Bashneft as well as international oil companies. The Company competes with oil companies for the right to supply crude oil and petroleum products, as well as technologies, equipment, and engineering services.
THE FUTURE WE CREATE TODAY BASED ON COMMON VALUE ORIENTATIONS AND OUR CULTURAL CODE
EXPERIENCE
OF THE PAST
It is a foundation, basis, and formations.
ENERGY
OF THE PRESENT
It is a life and energy.
SUSTAINABILITY
OF THE FUTURE
It is a symbol of our energy's infinity.
MISSION
Integrated annual report 2023
17
VISION
TATNEFT Group meets the energy needs of people, actively develops and improves the quality of life in the regions of its presence, introduces innovative ideas, improves its energy efficiency and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality.
Changes in the external environment and the desire to continuously increase efficiency and improve the business caused TATNEFT Group to revise its Mission and Vision. In September 2023, the Board of Directors of PJSC TATNEFT approved the new wording. The updated meanings embedded in the Mission and Vision reflect the Company's desire for a sustainable future and effective solutions.
The Vision is a connecting element between the Mission and the Strategy of the Company, which conveys the essence of strategic plans, as well as the values and meanings of the mission. The 2030 Strategy of TATNEFT Group seeks to increase the Company's flexibility in relation to external changes and transformation of business processes.
To be a sustainable, high-yielding company, responsibly and efficiently produce energy and promising products, by developing the existing and creating
new businesses based on innovation and low-carbon solutions, with care for people, nature and the common future
Together we create the energy of life and new solutions for the sustainable future
TOGETHER
The mission can be realized only together. Together with like-minded people: employees, clients, partners,
and shareholders. Together with those who are ready to work hard with us, create a sustainable future for next
generations, be a leader and part of our culture.
WHAT DO WE WANT TO BE?
TO BE A SUSTAINABLE HIGH-YIELDING COMPANY
WHAT WILL WE DO FOR THIS?
We are building a sustainable company of the future. A constantly developing company, successful in the energy-of-the-future and other markets. "Sustainable" means a thriving, growing business on an endless horizon, giving due regard for the interests of society, the native land and nature. We see the Group's income as a source for sustainable development, creating new benefits for employees, regions of operation and society as a whole.
We believe that energy is a basic element of life, well-being and progress of society.
WE CREATE THE ENERGY OF LIFE
AND NEW
SOLUTIONS
FOR A SUSTAINABLE
FUTURE
We want people's lives to be active, filled with energy, conscious, healthy and constantly improving. We create energy, solutions, a wide range of products and social benefits for life, for movement (activity), for creativeness and happiness.
The Company possesses and increases its innovative potential, does its best to be a leader in creating the best, progressive, technological and breakthrough solutions and products, continuously improves and develops R&D, encouraging the initiative and bold ideas of its employees.
The sustainable Company creates the sustainable future. We create conditions in which a person gets a feeling of happiness, understands their value, consumes resources consciously, has room
for self-realization and development. The Company creates a future in which there are no threats to descendants and the prospects of the planet.
RESPONSIBLY AND EFFICIENTLY PRODUCE ENERGY AND ADVANCED PRODUCTS
HOW WILL WE ACHIEVE THIS?
BY DEVELOPING THE EXISTING AND CREATING NEW BUSINESSES
ON THE BASIS OF INNOVATION
AND LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS
WITH CARE FOR PEOPLE, NATURE AND THE COMMON FUTURE
Traditional energy will be in demand in the world for a long while. However, we are aware of and support the worldwide transformation of the energy market and the movement towards a low-carbon future. Our task is to do our job responsibly and efficiently by offering the best products, services and solution.
We not only develop and improve the current business lines, but also launch new points of growth, including non-fuel businesses based on synergies, market potential,
and exploring the trends of the future.
We pay great attention to the adaptability to streamlined manufacture and innovation, develop low-carbon technology and solutions. We create a culture of innovative thinking, ambition and creativeness.
People are the backbone of the Company and society. We trust the bold ideas and professionalism of our employees. Nature is the basis of this world. We develop the Company by maintaining a balance of public interests and a responsible attitude to nature.
ENERGY AND SOLUTIONS
RATIONALITY, AWARENESS
↗ energy in different forms
↗ conscious production and consumption
↗ set of products, services and social benefits
without harm to the future
for life and development
Focusing on the achievement of the strategic goals, TATNEFT Group transforms approaches to energy production and consumption and its products and solutions:
BEST PRODUCTS
- high quality
- best consumer properties
CREATION OF NOVELTY AND INNOVATION
GROWTH OF QUALITY OF LIFE
- habitat improvement
-
creation of opportunities
for comprehensive personal development
CLEAN FUTURE
↗ preservation of environment,
- produces and converts hydrocarbons into energy and value-added products in the most efficient way with a minimum carbon footprint
- develops non-fuel and low-carbon businesses and solutions that create synergies with the current portfolio and open up new opportunities
- consumes energy, resources and products consciously and rationally
- makes efforts to be the leader in terms of costs along the entire production chain, in innovative ideas and timely efforts to implement these, in the creation of quality products and new solutions for clients and society, in the application of technology to achieve carbon neutrality
- values the professionalism, creativity and efforts of employees and partners, creates conditions for the human capital development
Culture of creativeness:
- innovations, progressive ideas, adaptability to streamlined manufacture, new solutions
- hard work and perseverance
nature and climate
↗ no threats to the future
The Company puts these ideas in each unit of energy produced, in each product and solution, in each action, in order to become better itself and to lead others by its example.
CULTURE
CODE
People tend to unite to effectively resist external
The Culture Code of the Company, as the core of the
conditions. The most stable and successful
corporate culture, includes:
associations of people are formed around their values,
↗ basic values, ideas, ideals, ethical meanings shared
which are proclaimed by the leader and shared by all
participants.
by all Company employees, regardless of their
nationality, culture, age and gender
Integrated annual report 2023
19
Functions of the Corporate Culture Code
Group
Orientation
Behavior
Each company goes through the formation of values, mission and vision, defining its uniqueness. The Republic of Tatarstan, where the Company primarily operates, is represented by numerous peoples who live peacefully respecting each other. The industrial history of the region includes dozens of construction and far-reaching projects of a country scale, where TATNEFT marked every decade of the 20th century with significant events, records and victories. All this has left a mark on the character of our people -
we show leadership and are a tight-knit team focused on new victories. The Company has expressed the basis of its identity and uniqueness in the corporate Culture Code.
The Culture Code is something that unites and brings together people of different gender, age, education and experience, directs their joint activities to achieve a common goal, promotes their productive communication and mutual understanding.
- corporate values developed in the course of the Company operations, embedded in its Mission and Vision, in the personnel communication system, in the standards and rules of corporate conduct
- national values and spiritual traditions, respect for roots, moral guidelines formed under the influence of cultural heritage
The Mission and Vision are based on the principles
of sustainable development of the Company with the minimization of damage caused by its activities to the environment and improving the well-being of people. Focus on sustainable development is indicative of the Company maturity, its conscientious attitude to business.
The symbiosis of mission, vision, corporate values and national traditional values is embedded in the formula of the Culture Code of the Company:
and organizational
and adaptation
coordination
identification
Integration
Communication
Building
of brand awareness
The Corporate Culture Code integration
Mission
Vision
Culture Code
Values
Strategy
THE COMPANY
The Company
Sustainable
National
Mission
Development
Traditional
CULTURE CODE
and Vision
Goals
Values
The Culture Code is the key to understanding, filling of our Mission, Vision and Values with meanings and interpretations, which ensures the interconnection, binds them into a single DNA and enhances the motivation to achieve strategic goals.
Strategic directions for the implementation of the Culture Code
Marketing strategy
HR strategy
PR strategy
Brand management
Recognition
Hiring
Slogan
Positive perception
Emotional connection
Training
Promotion
Uniqueness
Trust
Briefing
Advertising
Recognition
Loyalty
Involvement
Identity
Attractiveness
Support
Motivation
Business plan
KPIs
Motivation
By identifying and disclosing the Culture Code of TATNEFT Group, we help our employees to feel
the significance and value of their work, as well as preserve and pass on the unique history, culture and values of the Company to future generations.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
