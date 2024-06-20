to as the Report) contains the main priorities, goals, objectives, key indicators and significant events, actions and plans of the Company in the field

of sustainable development, corporate, social and environmental responsibility.

The report, which includes indicators characterizing sustainable development and responsible behavior, has been issued by the Company annually since 2005. This Report was generated for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023, and includes information

on the TATNEFT Group as a whole. The Report also includes data on significant events after the reporting period. The financial reporting period is an annual period that coincides with the Report period. The previous Report was disclosed on June 30, 2023. The 2023 Integrated Annual Report of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin was preliminarily reviewed by the Board of Directors (Minutes 4-z dated 15.05.2024).

The Report is addressed to a wide range

of stakeholders: shareholders and investors, representatives of state authorities, local self- government authorities, workers, partners and clients, public and environmental organizations, scientific and educational institutions, and the local population.

The key communication objective of the Report is the formation among stakeholders of the most complete understanding of the Company's activities, strategic plans, and the potential for their implementation, the results achieved, as well as the measures to improve the business efficiency, taking into account the aspects of sustainable development.

The Company has various channels for providing feedback. Suggestions on the Report are accepted via telephone and e-mail specified in the Contacts section. All messages are considered and taken into account when preparing the Report for the next period of activity. To avoid duplication of information, this Report provides links to other publicly available documents. Abbreviations and definitions of the concepts used are presented in the List

of Abbreviations.