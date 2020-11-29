Tatneft : Regular Meeting of the PJSC TATNEFT's Board of Directors Was Held

Kazan hosted a meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin chaired by R.N. Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, on November 27, 2020.

Results of the PJSC TATNEFT's budget execution for eleven months of the current year were considered at the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the budget for December 2020 and the information on the status of receivables and payables for nine months of the current year was presented to the Board.

The Board of Directors reviewed the results of the TATNEFT Group's financial and economic activities for the nine months of 2020. The output of petroleum products increased by more than 15 percent compared to the same period last year, while the petroleum products sales volume through the retail distribution network increased by 25 percent, and the tyre products output increased by 5 percent. The Company's electricity generation, heat supply and output of petrochemical products increased.

The information on the conditions for forming the forecast of financial and economic activities for 2021 was provided to the members of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors discussed the sustainable development goal 'Quality Education', which is being implemented by the TATNEFT Group. Having received the status member of the UN General Treaty National Network in Russia in December 2019, TATNEFT reaffirmed its commitment to the 10 principles of the UN General Treaty and incurred the obligations to integrate 17 sustainable development goals in the Company's activities. In the field of education, the TATNEFT Group implements a set of programs aimed at training and unlocking the potential of employees, their family members, as well as residents of the regions where TATNEFT operates. Educational projects increase the corporate sustainability level, strengthen relationship with stakeholders, and open up new business opportunities for the TATNEFT Group, including the ones at the international level. The amount of investments in supporting the education, including the infrastructure development, exceeded RUB 400 million in 2019.

The Board of Directors approved the development lines of SDG 4 'Quality Education', approved the roadmap for its implementation and the goal of supporting educational projects by the TATNEFT Group, aimed at the annual increase in the number of people who received the opportunity to study within the framework of the TATNEFT's educational projects aimed at the human potential development and ensuring sustainable development of the Company and the community social advancement taken all around.

A number of other issues were also considered at the meeting.

