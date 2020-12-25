Tatneft : Representatives of TATNEFT Group Are Among the Best Managers of the Y

4 top managers of the Group were named the winners of the traditional Republican contest.

The Republican public contest 'Leader of the Year' has been held since 2002. The contest committee headed by the Prime Minister of Tatarstan determined on the annual basis the heads of enterprises and organizations that had achieved high results in their work and had made a significant contribution to solving the problems of the Republic's socio-economic development. Representatives of the TATNEFT Group were also among the laureates.

The contest committee nominated four heads of TATNEFT enterprises at once in various nominations this year.

Guzel Mudarisovna Khabutdinova, Director of OOO Tatneft-Neftekhim Management Company was named in the nomination 'For High Competitiveness'.

Ilshat Ilgizovich Salakhov, General Director of JSC TANECO, - in the nomination 'For investment activity'.

Alexey Rashidovich Yumangulov, Director of OOO 'Nizhnekamsk CHP' was named in the nomination 'For high social responsibility'.

Vladimir Vasilyevich Samoilov, Director of OOO Scientific and Technical Center 'Automation, Measurements, Engineering' in the nomination 'For the successful management of a small (medium) business'.

The award ceremony took place in Kazan with the participation of Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev, State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Farid Mukhametshin, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Alexey Pesoshin, Prime Minister of the Republic.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan thanked the heads of enterprises who, in a difficult epidemiological and economic situation, kept their jobs and did not allow mass layoffs, and also managed to avoid large disease foci the at enterprises, thanks to a responsible attitude towards their employees.

Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized 'A number of organizations Also promptly launched the production of disposable masks and other protective equipment, were able to increase the production of disinfectants. Many enterprises actively supported medical workers and the population: personal protective equipment was donated to medical institutions'.

President of Tatarstan pointed out that enterprises of the Republic managed to avoid any significant decrease in the main macroeconomic indicators. 'Thanks to a professional and purposeful team, we continue to fulfill our tasks the Republic developing and improving the lives of our citizens'.

Mintimer Shaimiev, State Counselor of Tatarstan - Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Renaissance Foundation also presented letters of gratitude to the heads of enterprises that made a significant contribution to the fund's activities in 2020 during the ceremony. On behalf of TATNEFT, the award was received by Damir Mukhametshin, Deputy General Director - Director PJSC TA TNEFT's Office in Kazan.