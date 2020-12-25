Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Tatneft    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tatneft : Representatives of TATNEFT Group Are Among the Best Managers of the Y

12/25/2020 | 11:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4 top managers of the Group were named the winners of the traditional Republican contest.

The Republican public contest 'Leader of the Year' has been held since 2002. The contest committee headed by the Prime Minister of Tatarstan determined on the annual basis the heads of enterprises and organizations that had achieved high results in their work and had made a significant contribution to solving the problems of the Republic's socio-economic development. Representatives of the TATNEFT Group were also among the laureates.

The contest committee nominated four heads of TATNEFT enterprises at once in various nominations this year.

Guzel Mudarisovna Khabutdinova, Director of OOO Tatneft-Neftekhim Management Company was named in the nomination 'For High Competitiveness'.

Ilshat Ilgizovich Salakhov, General Director of JSC TANECO, - in the nomination 'For investment activity'.

Alexey Rashidovich Yumangulov, Director of OOO 'Nizhnekamsk CHP' was named in the nomination 'For high social responsibility'.

Vladimir Vasilyevich Samoilov, Director of OOO Scientific and Technical Center 'Automation, Measurements, Engineering' in the nomination 'For the successful management of a small (medium) business'.

The award ceremony took place in Kazan with the participation of Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev, State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Farid Mukhametshin, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Alexey Pesoshin, Prime Minister of the Republic.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan thanked the heads of enterprises who, in a difficult epidemiological and economic situation, kept their jobs and did not allow mass layoffs, and also managed to avoid large disease foci the at enterprises, thanks to a responsible attitude towards their employees.

Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized 'A number of organizations Also promptly launched the production of disposable masks and other protective equipment, were able to increase the production of disinfectants. Many enterprises actively supported medical workers and the population: personal protective equipment was donated to medical institutions'.

President of Tatarstan pointed out that enterprises of the Republic managed to avoid any significant decrease in the main macroeconomic indicators. 'Thanks to a professional and purposeful team, we continue to fulfill our tasks the Republic developing and improving the lives of our citizens'.

Mintimer Shaimiev, State Counselor of Tatarstan - Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Renaissance Foundation also presented letters of gratitude to the heads of enterprises that made a significant contribution to the fund's activities in 2020 during the ceremony. On behalf of TATNEFT, the award was received by Damir Mukhametshin, Deputy General Director - Director PJSC TA TNEFT's Office in Kazan.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 04:36:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TATNEFT
12/25TATNEFT : "100 Best Goods of Russia" Awards Bestowed to Products of TATN
PU
12/25TATNEFT : Representatives of TATNEFT Group Are Among the Best Managers of the Y
PU
12/23TATNEFT : The Corporate Newspaper of TATNEFT Is Among the Best in Russia
PU
12/22TATNEFT : Regular Meeting of the TATNEFT's Board of Directors Was Held
PU
12/22TATNEFT : Rustam Minnikhanov Started Up a New Diesel Fuel Production Facility at..
PU
12/21TATNEFT : TANECO Is 15 Years Old!
PU
12/09TATNEFT : Received the International Forum Award
PU
12/09TATNEFT : Joined the TOP-10 of the Eurasian Environmental Transparency Rating
PU
12/04TATNEFT : Will Continue Working at the Goturdepe Field in Turkmenistan
PU
12/03TATNEFT : and Turkmennebit Extended the Cooperation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 953 M - -
Net income 2020 1 533 M - -
Net Debt 2020 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 6,99%
Capitalization 15 236 M 15 270 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart TATNEFT
Duration : Period :
Tatneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,25 $
Last Close Price 6,80 $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Rinat Kasimovich Sabirov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT-33.46%15 331
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 864 330
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.14%138 251
TOTAL SE-27.05%114 773
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-39.13%109 624
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-7.39%70 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ