Tatneft : 07.04.2021 Essential Fact Message «On the Issuer's Accomplishment of a Related Party Transaction»

|
2.1. Transaction category (a related party transaction in which there was an interest; a transaction in which there was an interest, which at the same time was a major transaction): a transaction which was a related party transaction.
2.2. The transaction type and subject: a bilateral transaction of the immovable property item purchase and sale.
2.3. The transaction scope, including civil rights and obligations with regard to the establishment, change or termination of which the completed transaction was aimed at: conclusion of a contract for the sale and purchase of the immovable property item No. 0083/26/2021/1369.
2.4. The deadline for the obligations' fulfillment under the transaction, the parties and beneficiaries of the transaction, the size of the transaction in monetary terms and as a percentage of the Issuer's assets value:
- the deadline for the fulfillment of obligations under the transaction: December 31, 2021;
- Parties to the transaction: PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin, which was a Seller, and JSC TANECO was a Buyer;
- the amount of the transaction in monetary terms and as a percentage of the Issuer's assets value was: RUB 9,495,467,589 (nine billion four hundred ninety five million four hundred sixty seven thousand five hundred eighty nine and 59 kopecks (excluding VAT, which accounted for 1.14% of the Company's assets book value, determined according to accounting data as of December 31, 2021.
- immovable property item: title 1014, section 3102 "Hydrogen Production Unit" of the Complex of Oil Refineries and Petrochemical Plants Complex".
2.5. The Issuer's assets value as of the ending date of the last completed reporting period preceding the transaction (conclusion of the agreement): RUB 833,748,196,000 (eight hundred thirty three billion seven hundred forty eight million one hundred ninety six thousand) and 00 kopecks.
2.6. The transaction date (the contract conclusion date): April 07, 2021.
2.7. The full and the abbreviated company names (for a non-profit organization - name), location of a legal entity or surname, name, patronymic (if any) of an individual recognized in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation as a person interested in the Issuer's accomplishment of the transaction, the basis (grounds), according to which (for which) such a person was recognized (shall be recognized) as the person interested in the transaction accomplishment, the participation share of the interested person in the authorized (contributed) capital (stake of the shares held by the interested person) of the Issuer and the legal entity that was a party to the transaction:
- full corporate name: Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin;
- abbreviated corporate name: PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin;
- location of the legal entity: 75, Lenina Street, Almetyevsk, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation;
- the ground (grounds) for recognizing such a person is as the person interested in the transaction: as a person controlling JSC TANECO;
- the participation share of the interested party in the authorized (contributed) capital (stake of the shares held by the interested party) of a legal entity: PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin holds 100% of the JSC TANECO's authorized capital.
2.8. The information on taking the consenting decision on to the conclusion or on the subsequent approval of the transaction in the case when such a decision was made by the authorized management body of the Issuer (name of the Issuer's management body that made the decision of consenting to the conclusion or subsequent approval of the transaction, date of the said decision, date and the number of the minutes of the meeting (session) of the Issuer's management body, at which the said decision was made, if it was made by the Issuer's collegial management body), or an indication that the decision of the consent to the conclusion or on the subsequent approval of such a transaction was not made:
the consenting decision for the accomplishment of the transaction was made by the Issuer's Board of Directors on March 31, 2021, Minutes No. 11 dated March 31, 2021.
2.9. The occurrence moment of the essential fact about the Issuer committing the related party transaction is the date of the Issuer accomplishing the corresponding transaction (the Issuer concludes the corresponding agreement): April 07, 2021.