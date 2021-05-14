Tatneft : 14.05.2021 Essential Fact Message on the Disclosure of the Issuer's Quarterly Report

2.1. Type of the document disclosed by the Issuer: Quarterly Report.

2.2. The reporting period, which is covered by the information disclosed by Issuer in the quarterly report: Q1 of 2021.

2.3. The Internet page address containing the published text of the quarterly report: http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

2.4. The date of publication of the quarterly report text on the web site: May 14, 2021.

2.5. A copy of the quarterly report shall be available upon request of the person concerned for a fee not exceeding the copy making cost.