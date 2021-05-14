Tatneft : 14.05.2021 Essential Fact Message on the Disclosure of the Issuer's Quarterly Report

Сообщение
Essential Fact Message
on the Disclosure of the Issuer's Quarterly Report
|
1. General
|
1.1. Full corporate name of the Issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin
|
1.2. Abbreviated corporate name of the Issuer
|
PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin
|
1.3. Location of the Issuer
|
75, Lenin Street, Almetyevsk, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation
|
1.4. The Issuer's OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)
|
1021601623702
|
1.5. The Issuer's INN (Individual Taxpayer Number)
|
1644003838
|
1.6. The Issuer's Unique Code assigned by the registering authority
|
00161-A
|
1.7. Web site address in the Internet used by the Issuer for information disclosure
|
http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838
|
1.8. Date of the event (essential fact) occurrence, which the message was compiled about (or as it is applicable)
|
May 14, 2021
|
2. Message Content
|
2.1. Type of the document disclosed by the Issuer: Quarterly Report.
2.2. The reporting period, which is covered by the information disclosed by Issuer in the quarterly report: Q1 of 2021.
2.3. The Internet page address containing the published text of the quarterly report: http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838
2.4. The date of publication of the quarterly report text on the web site: May 14, 2021.
2.5. A copy of the quarterly report shall be available upon request of the person concerned for a fee not exceeding the copy making cost.
|
3. Signature
|
3.1. Deputy Corporate Secretary of
PJSC TATNEFT ___________ D.M. Gamirov
3.2. Date: May 14, 2021 Seal М.П.
Disclaimer
OAO Tatneft published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:06:00 UTC.