Tatneft : 14.05.2021 Essential Fact Message on the Disclosure of the Issuer's Quarterly Report

05/14/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Сообщение

Essential Fact Message

on the Disclosure of the Issuer's Quarterly Report

1. General

1.1. Full corporate name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin

1.2. Abbreviated corporate name of the Issuer

PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin

1.3. Location of the Issuer

75, Lenin Street, Almetyevsk, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation

1.4. The Issuer's OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1021601623702

1.5. The Issuer's INN (Individual Taxpayer Number)

1644003838

1.6. The Issuer's Unique Code assigned by the registering authority

00161-A

1.7. Web site address in the Internet used by the Issuer for information disclosure

http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

1.8. Date of the event (essential fact) occurrence, which the message was compiled about (or as it is applicable)

May 14, 2021

2. Message Content

2.1. Type of the document disclosed by the Issuer: Quarterly Report.

2.2. The reporting period, which is covered by the information disclosed by Issuer in the quarterly report: Q1 of 2021.

2.3. The Internet page address containing the published text of the quarterly report: http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

2.4. The date of publication of the quarterly report text on the web site: May 14, 2021.

2.5. A copy of the quarterly report shall be available upon request of the person concerned for a fee not exceeding the copy making cost.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Corporate Secretary of

PJSC TATNEFT ___________ D.M. Gamirov

3.2. Date: May 14, 2021 Seal М.П.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
