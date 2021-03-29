Log in
Tatneft : 29.03.2021 Message About Disclosure of the Joint Stock Company's Annual Financial Statements of on the Web Site

03/29/2021 | 09:36am EDT
Сообщение о раскрытии на странице в сети Интернет

Message About Disclosure of the Joint Stock Company's Annual

Financial Statements of on the Web Site

1. General

1.1. Full Corporate Name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin

1.2. Abbreviated Corporate Name of the Issuer

PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin

1.3. Location of the Issuer

75, Lenin Street, Almetyevsk 423450, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia

1.4. PSRN (Principle State Registration Number) of the Issuer

1021601623702

1.5. TIN (Taxpayer Individual Number) of the Issuer

1644003838

1.6. Issuer's unique code assigned by the registering authority

00161-A

1.7. Web site address in the Internet used by the Issuer to disclose information

http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

1.8. Date of the event (essential fact) occurrence, which the message was compiled about (or as it is applicable to)

March 29, 2021

2. Message Content

2.1. Type of the document, which text was published by the Joint Stock Company on the web site: Annual Financial Statements of PJSC TATNEFT for 2020.

2.2. Date of the Joint Stock Company publishing the text of the Annual Financial Statements of PJSC TATNEFT: March 29, 2021.

2.3. Date of drawing up the auditor's report prepared in relation to the said statements: March 29, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Corporate Secretary of

PJSC TATNEFT ___________ D.M. Gamirov

3.2. Date: March 29, 2021 Seal

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
