Tatneft : 29.03.2021 Message About Disclosure of the Joint Stock Company's Annual Financial Statements of on the Web Site

Сообщение о раскрытии на странице в сети Интернет
Message About Disclosure of the Joint Stock Company's Annual
Financial Statements of on the Web Site
|
1. General
|
1.1. Full Corporate Name of the Issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin
|
1.2. Abbreviated Corporate Name of the Issuer
|
PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin
|
1.3. Location of the Issuer
|
75, Lenin Street, Almetyevsk 423450, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
|
1.4. PSRN (Principle State Registration Number) of the Issuer
|
1021601623702
|
1.5. TIN (Taxpayer Individual Number) of the Issuer
|
1644003838
|
1.6. Issuer's unique code assigned by the registering authority
|
00161-A
|
1.7. Web site address in the Internet used by the Issuer to disclose information
|
http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838
|
1.8. Date of the event (essential fact) occurrence, which the message was compiled about (or as it is applicable to)
|
March 29, 2021
|
2. Message Content
|
2.1. Type of the document, which text was published by the Joint Stock Company on the web site: Annual Financial Statements of PJSC TATNEFT for 2020.
2.2. Date of the Joint Stock Company publishing the text of the Annual Financial Statements of PJSC TATNEFT: March 29, 2021.
2.3. Date of drawing up the auditor's report prepared in relation to the said statements: March 29, 2021.
|
3. Signature
|
3.1. Deputy Corporate Secretary of
PJSC TATNEFT ___________ D.M. Gamirov
3.2. Date: March 29, 2021 Seal
