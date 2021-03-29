Tatneft : 29.03.2021 Message About Disclosure of the Joint Stock Company's Annual Financial Statements of on the Web Site

2.1. Type of the document, which text was published by the Joint Stock Company on the web site: Annual Financial Statements of PJSC TATNEFT for 2020.

2.2. Date of the Joint Stock Company publishing the text of the Annual Financial Statements of PJSC TATNEFT: March 29, 2021.

2.3. Date of drawing up the auditor's report prepared in relation to the said statements: March 29, 2021.