Tatneft : 31.03.2021 Essential Fact Message on the Disclosure of Consolidated Annual Financial Statements by the Issuer on the Internet Page and the Audit Opinion Drawn with Regard to Such Statements

TATNEFT

(TATN)
Сообщение

Essential Fact Message

on the Disclosure of Consolidated Annual Financial Statements by the Issuer on the Internet Page and the Audit Opinion Drawn with Regard to Such Statements

1. General

1.1. Full corporate name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin

1.2. Abbreviated corporate name of the Issuer

PJSC TATNEFT n.a. V.D. Shashin

1.3. Location of the Issuer

75, Lenin Street, Almetyevsk 423450, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation

1.4. The Issuer's OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1021601623702

1.5. The Issuer's INN (Individual Taxpayer Number)

1644003838

1.6. The Issuer's Unique Code assigned by the registering authority

00161-A

1.7. Web site address in the Internet used by the Issuer for information disclosure

http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

1.8. Date of the event (essential fact) occurrence, which the message was compiled about (or as it is applicable to)

March 31, 2021

2. Message Content

2.1. Type of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements (interim or annual):

Consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

Reporting period for which the Issuer's consolidated financial statements were prepared: 2000.

Date of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements preparation: March 31, 2021.

Accounting (financial) reporting standards in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements were prepared: International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS).

Information about the auditor: Joint Stock Company PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

Location: "White Square" Business Center, 10, Butyrsky Val Street, Moscow 125047, Russia.

TIN: 7705051102

PSRN: 1027700148431

Web page address: http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

Preparation date of the audit opinion or another document drawn up based on the results of the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the audit activity: March 31, 2021.

Audit: The audit opinion of an independent auditor dated March 31, 2021.

2.2. The date of the Issuer publishing the text of the consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2020, as well as the text of the audit report or another document compiled based on the results of such statements auditing in accordance with the audit activity standards on the Internet page: March 31, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Corporate Secretary of

PJSC TATNEFT ___________ D.M. Gamirov

3.2. Date: March 31, 2021 Seal

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
