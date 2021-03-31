Tatneft : 31.03.2021 Essential Fact Message on the Disclosure of Consolidated Annual Financial Statements by the Issuer on the Internet Page and the Audit Opinion Drawn with Regard to Such Statements

2.1. Type of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements (interim or annual):

Consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

Reporting period for which the Issuer's consolidated financial statements were prepared: 2000.

Date of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements preparation: March 31, 2021.

Accounting (financial) reporting standards in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements were prepared: International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS).

Information about the auditor: Joint Stock Company PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

Location: "White Square" Business Center, 10, Butyrsky Val Street, Moscow 125047, Russia.

TIN: 7705051102

PSRN: 1027700148431

Web page address: http://www.tatneft.ru, http://disclosure.skrin.ru/disclosure/1644003838

Preparation date of the audit opinion or another document drawn up based on the results of the audit of the Issuer's consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the audit activity: March 31, 2021.

Audit: The audit opinion of an independent auditor dated March 31, 2021.

2.2. The date of the Issuer publishing the text of the consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2020, as well as the text of the audit report or another document compiled based on the results of such statements auditing in accordance with the audit activity standards on the Internet page: March 31, 2021.