TATNEFT

(TATN)
Tatneft : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in March and for Three Months of 2021

04/02/2021
Crude Oil Production

Enterprises of the TATNEFT Group of Companies produced 2,253.5 thousand tonnes of crude oil in March, while the production volume from the beginning of the year amounted to 6,462.7 thousand tonnes, which was 870.7 thousand tonnes less than during the same period in 2020.

PJSC TATNEFT's production volume amounted to 1,984 thousand tonnes of crude oil in March with the production volume from the beginning of the year amounting to 6,338.3 thousand tonnes (-863.4 thousand tonnes versus the relevant period in 2020).

The Company's production from the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan amounted to 25.4 thousand tonnes in March, while the production volume from the beginning of the year amounted to 74.4 thousand tonnes (-7.3 thousand tonnes versus a relevant production volume in 2020).

The high-viscosity oil production volume amounted to 311.5 thousand tonnes in March, while the volume produced from the beginning of the year amounted to 885.7 thousand tons, which was 44.1 thousand tonnes more, than the production volume for the relevant period in 2020.

Repair of Wells

The remedial well servicing, workover and RPI crews performed basic well servicing in 2,040 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT in (704 wells in March), while the workover operations were performed at 232 wells (106 wells in March).

Hydraulic frac operations were performed at 24 wells (12 wells in March).

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 217 wells (91 wells in March).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 934.9 thousand tonnes of raw stock in March (3,024.2 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year); including the volume of petroleum feedstock processed amounted to 976.5 thousand tonnes (2,863.5 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

The TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex yielded 965.7 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in March (2,822.5 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year) with the yield of the motor gasoline brands amounting to 102.4 thousand tonnes (302.7 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year) and diesel fuel production in the amount of 496.4 thousand tonnes (1,381.3 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

Forward-looking statements: This press release and materials thereby referred to contain certain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release or these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact shall be a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements herein contained to reflect the actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in the factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 211 M - -
Net income 2020 1 548 M - -
Net Debt 2020 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 6,13%
Capitalization 17 661 M 17 654 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Technical analysis trends TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,77 $
Last Close Price 7,88 $
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT16.73%17 728
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.71%1 900 118
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.05%148 353
TOTAL SE10.76%122 551
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.67%113 883
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY30.00%71 837
