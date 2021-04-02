Tatneft : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in March and for Three Months of 2021

Crude Oil Production Enterprises of the TATNEFT Group of Companies produced 2,253.5 thousand tonnes of crude oil in March, while the production volume from the beginning of the year amounted to 6,462.7 thousand tonnes, which was 870.7 thousand tonnes less than during the same period in 2020.

PJSC TATNEFT's production volume amounted to 1,984 thousand tonnes of crude oil in March with the production volume from the beginning of the year amounting to 6,338.3 thousand tonnes (-863.4 thousand tonnes versus the relevant period in 2020).

The Company's production from the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan amounted to 25.4 thousand tonnes in March, while the production volume from the beginning of the year amounted to 74.4 thousand tonnes (-7.3 thousand tonnes versus a relevant production volume in 2020).

The high-viscosity oil production volume amounted to 311.5 thousand tonnes in March, while the volume produced from the beginning of the year amounted to 885.7 thousand tons, which was 44.1 thousand tonnes more, than the production volume for the relevant period in 2020.

Repair of Wells

The remedial well servicing, workover and RPI crews performed basic well servicing in 2,040 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT in (704 wells in March), while the workover operations were performed at 232 wells (106 wells in March).

Hydraulic frac operations were performed at 24 wells (12 wells in March).

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 217 wells (91 wells in March).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 934.9 thousand tonnes of raw stock in March (3,024.2 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year); including the volume of petroleum feedstock processed amounted to 976.5 thousand tonnes (2,863.5 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

The TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex yielded 965.7 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in March (2,822.5 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year) with the yield of the motor gasoline brands amounting to 102.4 thousand tonnes (302.7 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year) and diesel fuel production in the amount of 496.4 thousand tonnes (1,381.3 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

