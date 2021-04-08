Log in
TATNEFT

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tatneft : Presscomposite Has Developed a New GOST

04/08/2021 | 12:46am EDT
A new national standard regulates the use of fiberglass pipes.

The document has been developed by Tatneft-Presscomposite (part of the TATNEFT Group) jointly with JSC VNIIST.

In the course of public discussion and agreement with oil companies of the Russian Federation and leading design institutes, the Standard has been finalized, and then considered and approved at a meeting of the working group on technical regulation of the activities of the oil and gas companies of the Russian Ministry of Energy and the specialized subcommittee.

Approved by GOST R 'Field pipelines made of fiberglass pipes. Design and Operational Rules' eliminates the omissions in the existing regulatory framework for the construction of fiberglass field pipelines. The introduction of GOST R into operation will allow the application of fiberglass pipes, which have significant technical and economic advantages, at the crude oil production facilities.

The establishment of the right to early application of this standard from the date of its publication will allow applying the GOST in the design practice within the shortest possible time starting from the second half of spring 2021.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
