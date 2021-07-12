Tatneft : TatNIPIneft Reduce the Carbon Footprint

The experts of the TATNEFT Company's TatNIPIneft have developed a technology for a well construction with a production string made of fiberglass casing pipes.

The engineering development significantly increases the performance reliability of wells and reduces the carbon footprint in the crude oil production as part of global projects to decarbonize the economy.

The effect of using the fiberglass production strings allows reducing the cost of heavy production strings maintenance associated with corrosion of steel casing pipes. In addition, the costs of ensuring cathodic protection of the production steel are reduced to zero.

The fiberglass casing pipes production with a body dimensions of 113.9x7.3 mm and a sleeve of 140 mm outer diameter has been launched at the Tatneft-Presscomposite enterprise.

The fiberglass casing string pipes have been tested for cumulative perforation resistance.

The experts of TatNIPIneft have developed a reduced density cement slurry with the addition of foam-glass granules to avoid the fiberglass casing floating up effect in a grouting slurry environment.

10 wells have been successfully built using the fiberglass casing string pipes. The plans provide for the successful proven experience to be implementation throughout the TATNEFT Group's enterprises.