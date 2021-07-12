Log in
    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 07/09
515.7 RUB   -0.92%
03:52aTATNEFT  : TatNIPIneft Reduce the Carbon Footprint
PU
07/08TATNEFT  : Is Among the Top Three Companies in the "Green" Ranking of Russia
PU
07/08TATNEFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Tatneft : TatNIPIneft Reduce the Carbon Footprint

07/12/2021 | 03:52am EDT
The experts of the TATNEFT Company's TatNIPIneft have developed a technology for a well construction with a production string made of fiberglass casing pipes.

The engineering development significantly increases the performance reliability of wells and reduces the carbon footprint in the crude oil production as part of global projects to decarbonize the economy.

The effect of using the fiberglass production strings allows reducing the cost of heavy production strings maintenance associated with corrosion of steel casing pipes. In addition, the costs of ensuring cathodic protection of the production steel are reduced to zero.

The fiberglass casing pipes production with a body dimensions of 113.9x7.3 mm and a sleeve of 140 mm outer diameter has been launched at the Tatneft-Presscomposite enterprise.

The fiberglass casing string pipes have been tested for cumulative perforation resistance.

The experts of TatNIPIneft have developed a reduced density cement slurry with the addition of foam-glass granules to avoid the fiberglass casing floating up effect in a grouting slurry environment.

10 wells have been successfully built using the fiberglass casing string pipes. The plans provide for the successful proven experience to be implementation throughout the TATNEFT Group's enterprises.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
