Tatneft : The Sustainable Development Report of TATNEFT Meets International Standards

An independent review of the TATNEFT Group's Sustainability Report for 2019 has been compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) company.

PwC experts have assessed the Company's compliance with the disclosure requirements in accordance with the GRI Standards published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and recognized them as complying with the GRI standards.

Inter alia, the estimate figures tested by PwC experts included the total amount of water intake with breakdown by sources; the volume of wastewater discharges, indicating the source; the volume of water recirculated and reused by the organization; direct greenhouse gas emissions; the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions; gas flaring at gas flare facilities; indicators for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, NOX, SOX and other substances into the atmosphere; the total mass of wastes, broken down by the type and the method of treatment.

TATNEFT became a member of the UN Global Compact in 2019. TATNEFT joined the SBTi international initiative among the first energy companies to achieve the ambitious goals of preventing the planet's temperature from rising above 1.5 degrees Centigrade. The Company considers the participation in this initiative as a significant mechanism in the implementation of the 13th Sustainable Development Goal on the climate and the principles of the UN Global Compact. The Company plans to adopt evidence-based targets for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonizing within two years. The TATNEFT Group will move to carbon neutrality by 2050 gradually reducing the intensity of the greenhouse gas emissions and developing business areas with a low carbon footprint. The activities of the Company's Environmental Program until 2025 are primarily aimed at protecting the atmospheric air and reducing the greenhouse gas emissions.

The external independent verification is an important factor for evaluating the TATNEFT Group's performance in the area of the sustainable development. TATNEFT Company promotes the development of the independent verification in accordance with international practices and standards, including the training and development of domestic professionals in this area.

The conclusion on the results of the PwC audit is posted on the website of the interactive Sustainable Development Report of the TATNEFT Group available through the link (in Russian); (in English).

