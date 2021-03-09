Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Tatneft    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tatneft : The Sustainable Development Report of TATNEFT Meets International Standards

03/09/2021 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An independent review of the TATNEFT Group's Sustainability Report for 2019 has been compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) company.

PwC experts have assessed the Company's compliance with the disclosure requirements in accordance with the GRI Standards published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and recognized them as complying with the GRI standards.

Inter alia, the estimate figures tested by PwC experts included the total amount of water intake with breakdown by sources; the volume of wastewater discharges, indicating the source; the volume of water recirculated and reused by the organization; direct greenhouse gas emissions; the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions; gas flaring at gas flare facilities; indicators for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, NOX, SOX and other substances into the atmosphere; the total mass of wastes, broken down by the type and the method of treatment.

TATNEFT became a member of the UN Global Compact in 2019. TATNEFT joined the SBTi international initiative among the first energy companies to achieve the ambitious goals of preventing the planet's temperature from rising above 1.5 degrees Centigrade. The Company considers the participation in this initiative as a significant mechanism in the implementation of the 13th Sustainable Development Goal on the climate and the principles of the UN Global Compact. The Company plans to adopt evidence-based targets for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonizing within two years. The TATNEFT Group will move to carbon neutrality by 2050 gradually reducing the intensity of the greenhouse gas emissions and developing business areas with a low carbon footprint. The activities of the Company's Environmental Program until 2025 are primarily aimed at protecting the atmospheric air and reducing the greenhouse gas emissions.

The external independent verification is an important factor for evaluating the TATNEFT Group's performance in the area of the sustainable development. TATNEFT Company promotes the development of the independent verification in accordance with international practices and standards, including the training and development of domestic professionals in this area.

The conclusion on the results of the PwC audit is posted on the website of the interactive Sustainable Development Report of the TATNEFT Group available through the link (in Russian); (in English).

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains certain statements regarding future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to update such forecasts to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATNEFT
03/09TATNEFT  : The Sustainable Development Report of TATNEFT Meets International Sta..
PU
03/02TATNEFT  : Engineers Are Among the Best in Russia Again
PU
03/01TATNEFT  : Has Launched a New Corporate Pension Program
PU
02/24TATNEFT  : A Regular Meeting of the TATNEFT's Board of Directors Was Held
PU
02/18TATNEFT  : PJSC TATNEFT notifies about the change of depositary for its American..
PU
02/10TATNEFT  : Young Oil Specialists Are Among the Best Scientists of the Republic
PU
02/09TATNEFT  : Expands Provision of Oilfield Services in Turkmenistan
PU
02/08TATNEFT  : KAMA TYRES Commissions New Assembly Lines for Passenger and Light Tru..
PU
02/02TATNEFT  : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in January of 2021
PU
02/02TATNEFT  : Is Among the Leaders of the Global Climate Agenda
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 233 M - -
Net income 2020 1 538 M - -
Net Debt 2020 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 5,93%
Capitalization 18 329 M 18 367 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart TATNEFT
Duration : Period :
Tatneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT18.47%16 915
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.29%1 912 729
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC24.52%163 973
TOTAL SE15.92%127 439
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED23.75%120 175
GAZPROM9.23%71 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ